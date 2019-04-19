Aviators collect 16 hits, batter River Cats for 4th straight win

Las Vegas third baseman Sheldon Neuse drove in two runs in a three-run eighth inning to lift the Aviators to a 9-6 win over the River Cats on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (Las Vegas Aviators)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-6 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. The Aviators swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Neuse, part of a three-run inning, gave the Aviators a 7-6 lead before Skye Bolt hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Aviators tacked on another run in the ninth when Eric Campbell hit a solo home run.

Brian Schlitter (2-0) got the win in relief while Williams Jerez (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Donovan Solano singled three times for the River Cats.

Las Vegas, which banged out 16 hits remains undefeated against Sacramento this season at 6-0.