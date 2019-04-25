Aviators’ pitching battered in 15-7 loss to Chihuahuas

Paul Blackburn took the loss on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He surrendered eight runs and eight hits over two innings. (Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS — Jacob Scavuzzo hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Las Vegas Aviators 15-7 on Wednesday.

Scavuzzo hit a three-run shot in the third inning off Paul Blackburn and then hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Miguel Romero. Luis Urias tripled twice and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

The Chihuahuas banged out 19 hits while the Aviators collected 11 hits.

Sean Murphy led the Las Vegas attack doubling twice and adding a single. He scored a pair of runs while also driving home a pair for the Aviators. Murphy is batting .397, fourth-best in the Pacific Coast League. Sheldon Neuse homered and singled, driving home three runs.

El Paso starter Jerry Keel (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Aviators’ starter Blackburn (2-1) took the loss after allowing eight runs and eight hits over two innings.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 4-2 against El Paso this season.

Attendance for the game was 9,498.