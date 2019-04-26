Aviators to host 1st fireworks show at Las Vegas Ballpark

Fireworks light up the sky at Cashman Field at the conclusion of the 51s home game with the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A sold-out crowd at Las Vegas Ballpark will witness history Friday night as the Las Vegas Aviators host their inaugural postgame fireworks show.

The Aviators are scheduled to have four other fireworks shows this season in their new Summerlin home — May 24, June 21, July 3 and Aug. 30 — which are fewer dates than in their previous incarnation as the Stars/51s at Cashman Field.

“I think we did nine (fireworks shows) last season,” team president Don Logan said before the season. “We’ll have one a month, plus a big show July 3. It’s not as easy to shoot off fireworks here because of where we are in relation to the freeway.”

In a letter to homeowners near the park, the Aviators advised them about the fireworks dates, adding, “We hope that you will enjoy the fireworks displays as much as we are looking forward to celebrating our new home with the community.”

Friday’s contest against El Paso is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.