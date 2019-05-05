Aviators use 6-run 1st inning to power past Grizzlies

Franklin Barreto (Las Vegas Aviators)

Franklin Barreto singled in two runs and Mark Payton drove in a pair on his eighth home run of the season as the Aviators used a six-run first inning to power past the Fresno Grizzlies 11-2 in a Pacific Coast League contest Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators (18-13) snapped a seven-game home losing streak and won for just the third time in 12 games.

Matt Olson had a run-scoring single and Dustin Flower doubled home a run to begin the first-inning scoring.

Las Vegas led 9-0 before the Grizzlies (14-16) got on the scoreboard in the fourth.

Barreto finished with three hits, while Payton drove in four runs and Fowler plated three.

The Aviators got another solid effort from starter Paul Blackburn, who improved to 4-1 by limiting Fresno to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three. The lone run he yielded was Brandon Snyder’s ninth home run in the fourth.

Norge Ruiz recorded his first save for Las Vegas with three innings of one-run relief.

Fresno starter Mario Sanchez (0-1) took the loss, allowing eight runs in two innings.