College World Series tickets available in drawing for buyers

Oregon State players celebrate after winning Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 28, 2018. Oregon State defeated Arkansas 5-0. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk)

OMAHA, Neb. — Baseball fans are welcome to enter an online drawing to buy season tickets to the College World Series.

Fans who enter by midnight CST on March 1 will be eligible to be selected to buy up to four season tickets to the CWS, which is held in June each year at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

The number of tickets available is to be determined and based on existing season-ticket holder renewals. Most of the tickets for new applicants will be in the upper level of the stadium. Season ticket holders can request seat relocation in future years.

People whose names are drawn will receive email notice by March 6. Season ticket prices range from $425 to $476.

Fans can apply at NCAA.com/CWSTickets and CWSomaha.com.