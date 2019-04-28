El Paso wins again, sweeps Aviators in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Jake Buchanan (Las Vegas Aviators)

The Aviators returned home Wednesday from their most recent Pacific Coast League road trip with a 3½-game lead on the second-place El Paso Chihuahuas in the Pacific South Division.

On Monday, the Aviators will depart for Reno and their next road trip trailing the Chihuahuas by 1½ games.

Such is the price of getting swept in a five-game series.

Las Vegas pitching was pounded again Sunday, giving up seven runs over the first four innings in a 10-6 loss to El Paso at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Giving up 54 runs over the five games, the Aviators dropped to 15-9. The Chihuahuas improved to 16-7.

Luis Urias homered his first three at-bats and finished with six RBIs to lead El Paso. The 21-year-old shortstop hit a two-run shot in the first inning, a three-run blast in the second and a solo drive in the fourth for his first three homers of the season. Urias walked in the sixth and seventh and struck out in the ninth.

Sunny Skyes and Bolts of Energy. Today’s runs are brought to you by @Skyebolt20. pic.twitter.com/3F3p5mWF6A — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 28, 2019

Aviators starter Jake Buchanan (2-1) gave up all three of Urias’ blasts as well as a third-inning El Paso run in taking the loss.

Las Vegas had a last-gasp chance to possibly avert the sweep, loading the bases with two out in the ninth, but Tyler Ramirez, the tying run, struck out looking.

Tyler Higgins (2-0), the third of six El Paso pitchers used, picked up the win, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out three in two innings.

Ramirez, Skye Bolt and Beau Taylor each had two hits to pace the Aviators.

Attendance: 10,568