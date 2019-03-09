Faith Lutheran loses to Silverado when darkness halts baseball game

Faith Lutheran catcher Carson Bonus (6) tags out Silverado baserunner Brant Hunt (18) at home during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silverado baserunner Caleb Hubbard (42) crosses first base as Faith Lutheran first baseman Jacob Ortega (8) fields a short hop during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silverado pitcher Chris Cortez (10) throws against Faith Lutheran during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran pitcher Christian Dijkman (21) throws against Silverado during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silverado baserunner Caleb Hubbard (42) crosses first base as Faith Lutheran first baseman Jacob Ortega (8) waits for the throw during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran first baseman Jacob Ortega (8) catches a Silverado foul ball during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran Dylan Howell (20) crosses first base as Silverado first baseman Jarod Hill (30) pulls in a high throw during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silverado's Russell Macias (50) swings at a pitch as Carson Bonus catches during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran Jacob Ortega (8) gets a base hit against Silverado during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran Michael Carroll (10) crosses home as Silverado catcher Seton Cifelli (21) fields the throw during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silverado third baseman Austin Whittaker (25) tags out Faith Lutheran baserunner Michael Carroll (10) during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran shortstop Parker Sylvester (5) tags out Silverado baserunner Caleb Hubbard (42) in a rundown during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran third baseman Dylan Howell (20) prepares to tag out Silverado baserunner Andrew Maxwell (5) during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran baseball coach Dave Anderson was proud of the way his team rallied at Silverado on Friday.

Even if the runs didn’t actually count.

The Crusaders scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead, but the game was called because of darkness with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. By rule, the game reverts back to the last completed inning, giving the host Skyhawks a 7-4 victory in the Bengal Kickoff Tournament.

“I told the guys, ‘Don’t let where they decide this game ended affect the fact that we just competed and played a good team, a team that’s been in the playoffs 21 straight years,’” Anderson said. “‘And you competed and put up five in the seventh. Because they called darkness, don’t let any of that take it away.’”

Carson Bonus highlighted the five-run outburst with a two-run double off the left-field fence that tied the game. The Crusaders took the lead on an RBI single by Dylan Howell and added a run on an RBI double by pinch hitter Jimmy Fuller.

Faith Lutheran reliever Blake Barrett retired the first two batters in the bottom of the inning and threw a strike to the third before the home plate umpire called the game. It was a few minutes before 6 p.m., and the streetlights had come on.

“I was watching the third baseman, and every foul ball he was flinching and kind of looking around,” Silverado coach Brian Whitaker said. “It’s a safety thing at that point. If this was a big, meaningful game, we’d probably have to come back in the morning and they’d have to face one batter.”

Silverado scored three runs in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead. Jarod Hill started the rally with a solo home run, and Sean Graves added a two-run triple.

“We’re happy with playing ball,” Whitaker said. “Nobody’s happy when a game ends like this.”

