Faith Lutheran’s Dijkman, Rice silence Palo Verde

Faith Lutheran's pitcher Christian Dijkman (21) sends another ball towards the plate versus Palo Verde during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran's Shane Taylor (22) tosses the ball to first base versus Palo Verde during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Paul Myro IV (23) scoops up a grounder from a Faith lutheran batter during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's pitcher Peyton Cole (8) sends another ball towards the plate versus Palo Verde during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Austin Raleigh (31) prepares to hit a Faith Lutheran pitch during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran's Jacob Ortega (8) gets back to first base for the out before Palo Verde runner Bryce Robison arrives during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran's Michael Rice (2) looks to first base on a throw versus Palo Verde during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran's Sagan Gronauer (7) deflects another Palo Verde pitch during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran's Frank Pagano (24) sports a cowboy hat in their dugout versus Palo Verde during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Austin Raleigh (31) looks to a grounder from a Faith Lutheran batter during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Austin Raleigh (31) gets back to tag first base just ahead of Faith Lutheran runner Michael Rice (2) during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran's Dylan Schafer (1) goes deep into center field for a catch from a Palo Verde batter during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Josiah Cromwick (21) dives back to first base ahead of a throw to Faith Lutheran's Jacob Ortega (8) during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Paul Myro IV (23) dives to tag third base ahead of a throw to Faith Lutheran's Michael Rice (2) during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde players line the dugout fence while cheering on their batter versus Faith Lutheran during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's (12) has to step off the bag for a wild throw as Faith Lutheran's Dylan Schafer (1) gets safely to second base during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. There is no (12) on team roster. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Bryce Robison (19) slings a ball to first base ahead of a Faith Lutheran runner during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Hunter Chynoweth (15) eyes another ball from a Faith Lutheran pitcher during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran players celebrate their win over Palo Verde during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran players come together and celebrate their win over Palo Verde during their high school baseball game on Monday, April 8, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran baseball coach David Anderson said his team learned its lesson last week, when it took Rancho lightly and lost.

The Crusaders certainly didn’t take Monday’s game lightly.

Christian Dijkman and Michael Rice combined on a two-hitter as host Faith Lutheran downed defending state champion Palo Verde 4-1 in a key Mountain League game.

“We gotta take care of business, and the only way we do it is by one pitch at a time, and that’s what we did today” Anderson said. “Baseball happened to us against Rancho last week. We were lucky to have Thursday, Friday and Saturday to work on one pitch, one at-bat and focus on just that one moment.”

Faith Lutheran (11-5) moved into a three-way tie with Rancho and Palo Verde for first place in the Mountain League. All three teams are 6-1 in league play and have six league games left.

Making just his second start of the season, Dijkman used a four-pitch arsenal to silence the Panthers. The 250-pound sophomore retired 10 of the first 11 batters and picked his spots to deliver off-speed pitches that kept the Panthers (16-3) off-balance.

He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three in five innings. Rice pitched two perfect innings in relief.

“I knew I had confidence in myself that I could come out today and just mix my pitches, hit my spots and I’d be all right,” said Dijkman, whose slider, breaking ball and changeup complemented his fastball. “I watched some film on the kids, and I know what pitches they can swing, what pitches they don’t swing at, what pitches they chase.”

Jacob Ortega gave Dijkman a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when he drilled a Peyton Cole pitch well past the right-field wall, bringing home Parker Sylvester in the process.

“I was sitting outside and reacting in,” Ortega said. “He threw me a fastball first pitch, and I knew I could catch up to it. This game meant a lot to us because they’re our rivals, and we really wanted this game.”

The Crusaders added runs in the third and fifth inning, and Palo Verde got its run in the fourth.

Sylvester was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and Dylan Schafer scored twice for Faith Lutheran.

Josiah Cromwick was 2-for-3 with a run for Palo Verde.