Former 51s P Syndergaard homers in complete-game 1-0 Mets win

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws a pitch to Cincinnati Reds' Derek Dietrich during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard's hair flies forward as he pitches to Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard touches home plate after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws a pitch to New York Mets' Jeff McNeil during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos reacts after taking a foul ball to the knee from Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, right, during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK — This may have been Thor’s most dominant bolt of brilliance yet.

Noah Syndergaard became the first pitcher in 36 years to homer and throw a complete game in a 1-0 victory, lifting the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Syndergaard (2-3) struck out 10 and allowed four hits in his second career shutout, shaking off a sloppy start to the season with a do-it-all effort. He became the first Mets starter to get an out in the eighth this year and the franchise’s first starter ever to go yard in a 1-0 complete game.

Thor did his hammering in the third inning, driving a ball 407 feet to the opposite field off Tyler Mahle (0-4).

“I got that one pretty good,” the left-handed hitter said with a smile.

“It looked like a righty hit it,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “A power-hitting righty.”

The previous pitcher to homer in a 1-0 complete game was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Bob Welch against the Reds on June 17, 1983, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Syndergaard, a hard-throwing All-Star in 2016, entered with a 6.35 ERA this season. His velocity picked up a tick from where he’d been, topping out at 99.5 mph on his final pitch to freeze Yasiel Puig.

The right-hander — who had 31 starts for the 51s in 2014-15 — had said chilly temperatures were making it difficult to grip the ball in previous starts. Working under sunny skies for a rare noon start, Thor busted out thunder and lightning in broad daylight.

“It was nice to be able to pitch in some nice weather,” Syndergaard said.

Syndergaard’s second homer this season was the sixth of his career, tying Tom Seaver for second among Mets pitchers, one behind Dwight Gooden’s team record.

New York entered with three homers from its pitching staff — including one each from Jacob deGrom and Wheeler — which was tied with Arizona for the major league lead. The Mets’ four homers matched the franchise season record set in 2016.

“They love to hit,” Callaway said. “There’s times we’ll let them swing away in big situations when other teams might have their pitchers bunt. Our pitchers can get it done, so you want to give them a chance. They take it more seriously than most.”

Syndergaard’s shot was the 11th homer by a pitcher in the majors this season, on pace to easily surpass the 34 such drives in 2003 for the most since the introduction of the designated hitter in 1973. That comes as momentum has built recently to bring the DH to the NL.

“Am I a fan of the DH? I’m really not,” Syndergaard said. “Really both sides. I like hitting. It’s fun. It keeps me relaxed out there pitching. On the other side, a lot of other opposing pitchers don’t really know how to swing the bat that well, so I just see it as an opportunity to get a couple extra strikeouts.”

The game breezed by in 2 hours, 10 minutes, the fastest Mets game this season by over 30 minutes.