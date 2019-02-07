J.T. Realmuto traded to Phillies for 3 players

MLB All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto of the Miami Marlins hits a three-run home-run off All Japan's pitcher Masaru Sato in the eighth inning of Game 2 of their All-Stars Series baseball at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)

MIAMI — A person familiar with the negotiations says Miami Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and international bonus pool allocation.

The person confirmed the trade to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams had not announced it. Along with Alfaro, the Marlins acquired highly regarded pitchers Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart.

Realmuto had been with the Marlins longer than any other current player. In October, his agent, Jeff Berry, said Realmuto informed the Marlins he wouldn’t sign a long-term contract with them and predicted the catcher would be with a different team by spring training.

Miami’s current rebuilding project will probably continue for several years under CEO Derek Jeter, whose group bought the team after the 2017 season.