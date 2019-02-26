Las Vegas Aviators announce individual ticket sales

Cosmo wears a shirt with the new logo and name of Las Vegas' Triple-A baseball team, Las Vegas Aviators, after the unveiling at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Aviators announced Tuesday that individual game tickets will go on sale this week.

Tickets for the 2019 inaugural season at the Las Vegas Ballpark will be available for purchase starting at noon Thursday, according to the Aviators. They will only be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Military and first responders will receive a discount through the team’s partnership with GovX. Discounted tickets can be purchased at the Las Vegas Ballpark box office once construction is completed.

Individual game tickets prices are subject to fluctuate depending on demand and the time and day of the game, according to the team.

Home Plate Box: $35-$45

Dugout Prime: $29-$39

Dugout Box: $22-$32

Outfield Prime: $18-$28

Outfield Box: $15-$25

4 Topps Corners: $50-$60

Home Run Porch: $50-$60

Social/Berm: $12-$22

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and will open their season on April 4 with a five-game road trip in El Paso, Texas, against the Chihuahuas. Their home opener is April 9 against the Sacramento River Cats.

