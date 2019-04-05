MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Las Vegas Aviators hang on for season-opening win in El Paso

The Associated Press
April 4, 2019 - 10:16 pm
 
Updated April 4, 2019 - 10:40 pm

EL PASO, Texas — Jorge Mateo and Dustin Fowler connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday.

Mateo hit a two-run shot before Fowler hit a solo shot that gave the Aviators a 6-4 lead.

With the score tied 6-6 in the eighth, the Aviators took the lead for good when Fowler hit a solo home run.

El Paso saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ty France hit a sacrifice fly and Jason Vosler stroked an RBI single in the ninth to cut the Las Vegas lead to 9-8.

Andrew Triggs (1-0) got the win in relief while Brad Wieck (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

France was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs for the Chihuahuas.

