Late home run sends Grizzlies past Las Vegas Aviators

Skye Bolt (Las Vegas Aviators)

FRESNO, Calif. — Jose Marmalejos hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the eighth inning Sunday as the Fresno Grizzlies edged the Aviators 9-8 in a Pacific Coast League game at Chukchansi Park.

Marmalejos connected on a one-ball, one-strike pitch to right-center field with no outs for his second homer of the season.

Brandon Snyder delivered a pair of three-run homers — his fourth and fifth of the season — for the Grizzlies (10-7).

The Aviators (14-4) trailed 4-0 after two innings but rallied with three runs in the third and four in the fourth — on Skye Bolt’s grand slam, his second homer of the year.

Las Vegas led 8-5 after 6½ innings when the Grizzlies tied the contest at 8-8 in the seventh on Snyder’s second three-run blast, coming off Las Vegas reliever Wei Chun-Wang. Snyder’s first homer came in the first inning.

Wang (1-2) also gave up Marmalejos’ dramatic drive in the eighth.

Four Aviators — Bolt, Jorge Mateo, Beau Taylor and Mark Payton — finished with two hits apiece.

Fresno reliever Tanner Rainey (2-1) picked up the win, working 1⅓ innings of perfect relief, including three strikeouts. Jimmy Cordero worked a scoreless ninth for his third save.