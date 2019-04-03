|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Desert Oasis
|13-2
|1
|2. Palo Verde
|11-1
|2
|3. Basic
|10-2
|3
|4. Bishop Gorman
|9-3
|6
|5. Liberty
|10-4
|4
|6. Faith Lutheran
|10-4
|9
|7. Centennial
|10-4
|5
|8. Cimarron-Memorial
|10-3
|7
|9. Silverado
|11-4
|8
|10. Coronado
|10-6
|—
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|9-4
|1
|2. Boulder City
|15-3
|2
|3. Mojave
|9-3
|3
|4. Moapa Valley
|9-4
|4
|5. Chaparral
|6-6
|5
Nevada Preps Baseball Rankings — April 3
Here are the latest Class 4A and Class 3A baseball rankings.
April 3, 2019 - 4:05 pm