Aviators/Baseball

Nevada Preps Baseball Rankings — April 3

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2019 - 4:05 pm
 
Class 4A
School Record Previous
1. Desert Oasis 13-2 1
2. Palo Verde 11-1 2
3. Basic 10-2 3
4. Bishop Gorman 9-3 6
5. Liberty 10-4 4
6. Faith Lutheran 10-4 9
7. Centennial 10-4 5
8. Cimarron-Memorial 10-3 7
9. Silverado 11-4 8
10. Coronado 10-6
Class 3A
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 9-4 1
2. Boulder City 15-3 2
3. Mojave 9-3 3
4. Moapa Valley 9-4 4
5. Chaparral 6-6 5
