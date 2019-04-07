Payton, Fowler power Aviators over El Paso 12-5

Las Vegas Aviators left fielder Mark Payton (Las Vegas Aviators)

EL PASO, Texas — Mark Payton homered and doubled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-5 on Saturday.

Dustin Fowler doubled twice and singled with an RBI and a run for Las Vegas.

El Paso took a 2-1 lead in the first after Luis Urias hit a solo home run and Ty France scored on an error.

After Las Vegas added two runs in the second, the Aviators added to their lead with five runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run double by Payton.

The Aviators later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth to put the game away.

Las Vegas starter Paul Blackburn (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs over five innings. Opposing starter Cal Quantrill (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over three innings.