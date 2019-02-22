Phillies fan takes swing with spray paint to sway Bryce Harper

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper celebrates his winning hit after the Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Philadelphia Phillies fans don’t give up easily.

Take for instance the utility crew working Thursday to fix a water main break in the Philly suburb of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

One fan took a swing trying to convince the six-time All-Star to end the drama and come to the City of Brotherly Love.

We have reached a level of the Harper saga we didn't think existed.

Presumably, one of the workers spray-painted the words, “Sign Harper!” in some nearby grass. The words were captured by news helicopters covering the water main break.

Harper, of course, is prized free-agent and Las Vegas native Bryce Harper. The thought of signing the 26-year-old former Las Vegas High and CSN star, has many Philadelphia fans dreaming of a World Series. And it’s just February.

As far as repairing that water main break, crews were still working to fix it on Friday while fans keep holding their breath awaiting Harper’s decision.