Prep baseball players to watch for 2019

Players to watch
P — Josh Sharman, Desert Oasis
The senior was a second-team all-state pick after going 8-0 with a 1.66 ERA. In 59 innings, he allowed 47 hits, struck out 55 and walked 12. He has signed with UNLV.
C — Gavin Amelburu, Green Valley
The senior was a first-team all-state selection last season after hitting .422 with eight doubles, eight homers and 42 RBIs. He has signed with UNLV
IF — Peyton Cole, Palo Verde
The senior hit .467 with eight doubles and six homers for the Class 4A state champs. He scored 44 runs and made the all-state second team. He has signed with Brigham Young.
IF — Jesse Pierce, Arbor View
The senior batted .412 with six home runs and 45 RBIs, earning second-team All-Sunset Region honors. He has signed with Arkansas.
IF — Aaron Roberts, Desert Oasis
The senior hit .374 with six homers and 23 RBIs and also struck out batters 43 in 31 innings. He was a first-team All-Sunset Region selection and has signed with California.
IF — Kyle Turner, Basic
The senior hit .432 with a team-high 34 runs and nine stolen bases in helping the Wolves to a state runner-up finish. He was a first-team All-Sunrise Region pick.
OF — Josiah Cromwick, Palo Verde
The junior made the All-Sunset Region first team after batting .369 with seven homers and 31 RBIs for the Class 4A state champs. He also figures to see time at catcher this season.
OF — Austin Kryszczuk, Centennial
The senior made the all-state first team after batting .469 with 14 doubles, five triples and six home runs. He had 37 RBIs, 44 runs and seven stolen bases and has signed with UNLV.
OF — Carson Wells, Bishop Gorman
The junior was selected to the all-state second team after hitting .412 with nine doubles and five triples. He scored 49 runs and stole 14 bases and has committed to Southern California.
Preseason rankings
Class 4A
1. Palo Verde (31-9)
2. Desert Oasis (30-5)
3. Basic (32-7)
4. Bishop Gorman (26-9)
5. Green Valley (20-13)
6. Liberty (17-15)
7. Centennial (27-9)
8. Coronado (21-12)
9. Rancho (29-8)
10. Arbor View (19-13-1)
Class 3A
1. Pahrump Valley (20-17-1)
2. Boulder City (21-13-1)
3. Chaparral (25-8)
4. Virgin Valley (19-10-1)
5. Moapa Valley (15-12)