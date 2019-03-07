Prep baseball players to watch for 2019

Peyton Cole makes a play for Palo Verde in the NIAA 4A baseball championship game against Basic, in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Palo Verde won 4-2. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Desert Oasis pitcher Aaron Roberts (25) catches a Bishop Gorman infield fly in the fourth inning of their baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Monday, April 23, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Desert Oasis' Josh Sharman is seen in the dugout during a game against Silverado High at Desert Oasis High School on Friday, July 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Green Valley's Gavin Amelburu (5) tags out Liberty's Mason Bowden (1) during the fifth inning of the baseball game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, April 20, 2018. Green Valley won 7-6. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View Aggies' Jesse Pierce (12) slides into second base during a game against the Rancho Rams at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The Rams won 10-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Basic's Garrett Giles (17) ducks while Kyle Turner (8) throws to first base against Rancho at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Palo Verde's Josiah Cromwick runs toward home at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Palo Verde won 12-8. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Palo Verde second baseman Nate Bartlett turns a double play as Centennial base runner Austin Kryszczuk slides into second base in the sixth inning of the 2018 NIAA Class 4A Sunset Region Championship game at Shadow Ridge High School in North Las Vegas, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Palo Verde defeated Centennial 1-0 in game 2 of the double elimination tournament. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bishop Gorman sophomore Carson Wells reaches for a ball during outfield drills at practice on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. The sophomore center fielder is already receiving division one scholarship offers. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Players to watch

P — Josh Sharman, Desert Oasis

The senior was a second-team all-state pick after going 8-0 with a 1.66 ERA. In 59 innings, he allowed 47 hits, struck out 55 and walked 12. He has signed with UNLV.

C — Gavin Amelburu, Green Valley

The senior was a first-team all-state selection last season after hitting .422 with eight doubles, eight homers and 42 RBIs. He has signed with UNLV

IF — Peyton Cole, Palo Verde

The senior hit .467 with eight doubles and six homers for the Class 4A state champs. He scored 44 runs and made the all-state second team. He has signed with Brigham Young.

IF — Jesse Pierce, Arbor View

The senior batted .412 with six home runs and 45 RBIs, earning second-team All-Sunset Region honors. He has signed with Arkansas.

IF — Aaron Roberts, Desert Oasis

The senior hit .374 with six homers and 23 RBIs and also struck out batters 43 in 31 innings. He was a first-team All-Sunset Region selection and has signed with California.

IF — Kyle Turner, Basic

The senior hit .432 with a team-high 34 runs and nine stolen bases in helping the Wolves to a state runner-up finish. He was a first-team All-Sunrise Region pick.

OF — Josiah Cromwick, Palo Verde

The junior made the All-Sunset Region first team after batting .369 with seven homers and 31 RBIs for the Class 4A state champs. He also figures to see time at catcher this season.

OF — Austin Kryszczuk, Centennial

The senior made the all-state first team after batting .469 with 14 doubles, five triples and six home runs. He had 37 RBIs, 44 runs and seven stolen bases and has signed with UNLV.

OF — Carson Wells, Bishop Gorman

The junior was selected to the all-state second team after hitting .412 with nine doubles and five triples. He scored 49 runs and stole 14 bases and has committed to Southern California.