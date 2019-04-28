Urias leads El Paso to 12-3 win over Aviators

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tanner Anderson (Las Vegas Aviators)

Aviators pitching got hammered for a fourth straight night as the El Paso Chihuahuas rolled to a 12-3 Pacific Coast League victory Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Chihuahuas (15-7) moved into first place in the Pacific Southern Division by a half-game over Las Vegas (14-8), which had been in first since winning on Opening Night.

El Paso pounded out 17 hits — seven of them home runs, including a pair by Jacob Scavuzzo — off three of four Aviators pitchers. Las Vegas starter Tanner Anderson (1-2) took the loss after surrendering 12 hits and seven earned runs in 5⅔ innings.

El Paso scored 44 runs in the first four games of the five-game series. The final game is at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

The score was only 4-3 entering the sixth when Luis Urias hit a solo homer and Alex Dickerson followed with a two-run shot to begin the Chihuahuas’ rout.

El Paso added three runs in the eighth, all on Scavuzzo’s second homer of the night and 10th of the season, and two more in the ninth. Scavuzzo had a solo home run in the fifth.

Starter Dietrich Enns (3-0) earned the win for El Paso, despite yielding a two-run homer to Skye Bolt and a solo shot to Tyler Ramirez. Enns gave up just three hits in six innings.

Fernando Rodriguez Jr. worked three scoreless innings, with five strikeouts, gaining his second save for El Paso.

Attendance: 10,004