Big League Weekend returning to Las Vegas Ballpark
After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas Ballpark is set to host Big League Weekend in 2022.
Big League Weekend is coming back to Las Vegas.
After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas Ballpark is set to host Big League Weekend in 2022.
The Cleveland Guardians will face the Oakland Athletics on March 12-13 at 1:05 p.m.
“Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said.
Tickets for Big League Weekend are available now by calling the Aviators ticket office at 702-943-7200.
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com.