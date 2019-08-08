Houston Astros to extend protective netting before next homestand

A 2-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture when she struck by a foul ball during a May game in Houston.

In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Security personnel at Guaranteed Rate Field are viewed through the newly extended protective netting along left field before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Safety nettings are seen at Nationals Park in Washington, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Nationals are the second team to announce plans to extend the netting at their home ballpark after the Chicago White Sox revealed their plan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will extend the protective netting at Minute Maid Park to cover more of the seating area, joining other teams that have taken safety measures after foul balls injured fans.

The team announced Thursday that the extended netting would be installed before the homestand starting Aug. 19. It will run farther down the left-field and right-field lines to better protect fans from foul balls and bats that fly out of hitters’ hands.

A 2-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture when she struck by a foul ball during a May game in Houston.

Last month, the Chicago White Sox became the first major league team to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole. The safety measure was announced a week after a foul ball sent a woman to the hospital with her head bleeding.

The Astros also said their ballpark’s current netting would be upgraded to knot-less netting for better visibility.