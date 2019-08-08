92°F
Houston Astros to extend protective netting before next homestand

The Associated Press
August 8, 2019 - 12:04 pm
 

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will extend the protective netting at Minute Maid Park to cover more of the seating area, joining other teams that have taken safety measures after foul balls injured fans.

The team announced Thursday that the extended netting would be installed before the homestand starting Aug. 19. It will run farther down the left-field and right-field lines to better protect fans from foul balls and bats that fly out of hitters’ hands.

A 2-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture when she struck by a foul ball during a May game in Houston.

Last month, the Chicago White Sox became the first major league team to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole. The safety measure was announced a week after a foul ball sent a woman to the hospital with her head bleeding.

The Astros also said their ballpark’s current netting would be upgraded to knot-less netting for better visibility.

