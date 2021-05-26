Is Portland next on A’s itinerary? Depends on whom you ask

Despite a group stating Portland, Oregon, was next in line for a visit by the Oakland Athletics regarding possible relocation, A’s president Dave Kaval says no visit is planned.

Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha, left, is congratulated by teammate Chad Pinder after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Is Portland, Oregon, next in line after Las Vegas for a visit by the Oakland Athletics regarding possible relocation? The answer depends on whom you ask.

On Monday the Portland Diamond Group said they were working with the A’s to plan a trip to Portland for fact-finding meetings with area officials and the project team. The group includes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, his wife and entertainer Ciara and former Nike executive Craig Cheek.

But on Tuesday Dave Kaval, A’s president, told former A’s pitcher Dallas Braden on the “Starting 9” podcast that “there’s no trip planned to Portland,” calling the report “completely inaccurate.”

City of Portland officials noted Wednesday they were not involved at all in the reported meeting talks, referring questions to the Portland Diamond Project group.

However, on Monday, Wilson even took to Twitter to share his excitement about the report.

“Let’s gooo!!! Portland+@MLB Oakland A’s=Winning Formula,” Wilson’s tweet to his 5.6 million followers read.

The A’s trip to Las Vegas this week included a meeting Tuesday with three Clark County Commissioners, Justin Jones, Michael Naft and Marilyn Kirkpatrick at the Clark County Government Center, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

That source indicated that the A’s were particularly interested in constructing a stadium around the Las Vegas Strip, but noted there was no specific site mentioned.

The A’s estimate that an MLB stadium in Las Vegas would cost about $1 billion to construct, according to the source.

How that would be financed was loosely mentioned during Tuesday’s talks, but the source indicated the A’s were interested in pursuing a public-private partnership, similar to what the Raiders received when they relocated to Las Vegas from Oakland.

The Raiders received $750 million in public money toward the $2 billion price tag on Allegiant Stadium. The money is being generated by a 0.88 percent tax on hotel rooms in Clark County.

The source indicated the sense was there was no desire from the county to offer much, if any public funding to build a possible MLB stadium in Las Vegas.

With the A’s awaiting a July 20 vote by the Oakland City Council on the fate of a proposed $12 billion mixed-use project that includes a waterfront stadium, the A’s visit to Las Vegas is being viewed as “serious” as the team is in dire need of a new home. The RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland is aging and not deemed a viable facility by MLB.

A’s officials are expected to meet with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and gaming giants Wynn Resorts and Caesars Entertainment sometime over the next two days , with the trip winding down Thursday with a meeting with a group from Henderson led by city manager Richard Derrick.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Review-Journal reporter Blake Apgar contributed to this report.