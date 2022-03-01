Joey Gallo joins LinkedIn, touts ability to strike out
Joey Gallo, who went to Bishop Gorman High School and plays for the New York Yankees, playfully listed some unusual skills on his new profile on the job-search site.
Major League Baseball players are out of work as the lockout drags on, and so Joey Gallo decided to put himself in the job market by creating a LinkedIn account.
Gallo, a Bishop Gorman High School graduate who is with the New York Yankees, listed his skills on the job-search site as “striking out,” “hitting into the shift” and “getting dressed weird.”
I’m new here @LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/6ICuCH7aBc
— Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) February 28, 2022
Striking out and hitting into the shift have been struggles for Gallo, an all-or-nothing power hitter who clubbed 38 home runs last season for the Yankees and Texas Rangers while also batting .199.
Not that the 28-year-old is overly concerned about finding a job. He has made more than $16 million over his career.
