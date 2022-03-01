67°F
Joey Gallo joins LinkedIn, touts ability to strike out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2022 - 9:47 am
 
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo reacts to striking out during the first inning of a baseball game ...
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo reacts to striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Major League Baseball players are out of work as the lockout drags on, and so Joey Gallo decided to put himself in the job market by creating a LinkedIn account.

Gallo, a Bishop Gorman High School graduate who is with the New York Yankees, listed his skills on the job-search site as “striking out,” “hitting into the shift” and “getting dressed weird.”

Striking out and hitting into the shift have been struggles for Gallo, an all-or-nothing power hitter who clubbed 38 home runs last season for the Yankees and Texas Rangers while also batting .199.

Not that the 28-year-old is overly concerned about finding a job. He has made more than $16 million over his career.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

