Las Vegas Ballpark hosting Triple-A baseball championships

Las Vegas Ballpark will host the inaugural Triple-A Championship Weekend beginning Friday. The event will culminate with the Triple-A National Championship game on Sunday.

Las Vegas Ballpark allowed fans to fill it at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for a minor league baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Reno Aces on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

While the Las Vegas Aviators’ season has come to an end, there is still baseball to be played at Las Vegas Ballpark.

It will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, with three games over three days beginning Friday.

“This new playoff system to determine an overall champion will create an exciting finish to the Triple-A season,” Major League Baseball Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Morgan Sword said in a statement.

In the new format, the two division winners from each Triple-A league, the Pacific Coast and International, will play in a single-elimination championship game. The winners from each game will advance and play for the Triple-A championship.

The PCL championship game will take place Friday. The PCL West champion Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will face the PCL East champion El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m.

On Saturday, the International League will play its championship game. The IL East and reigning Triple-A champion Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) will play the IL West champion Nashville Sound (Milwaukee Brewers) at 6:05 p.m.

The winners of both games will play in the Triple-A title game at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

“It will be great to bring our Triple-A brethren together and crown a champion in this new and exciting format,” Aviators president Don Logan said in a release.

Tickets can be purchased through the Las Vegas Aviators’ website with prices as low as $15 for each day.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.