93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Baseball

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting Triple-A baseball championships

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2022 - 10:30 am
 
Updated September 29, 2022 - 12:26 pm
Las Vegas Ballpark allowed fans to fill it at full capacity for the first time since the beginn ...
Las Vegas Ballpark allowed fans to fill it at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for a minor league baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Reno Aces on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

While the Las Vegas Aviators’ season has come to an end, there is still baseball to be played at Las Vegas Ballpark.

It will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, with three games over three days beginning Friday.

“This new playoff system to determine an overall champion will create an exciting finish to the Triple-A season,” Major League Baseball Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Morgan Sword said in a statement.

In the new format, the two division winners from each Triple-A league, the Pacific Coast and International, will play in a single-elimination championship game. The winners from each game will advance and play for the Triple-A championship.

The PCL championship game will take place Friday. The PCL West champion Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will face the PCL East champion El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m.

On Saturday, the International League will play its championship game. The IL East and reigning Triple-A champion Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) will play the IL West champion Nashville Sound (Milwaukee Brewers) at 6:05 p.m.

The winners of both games will play in the Triple-A title game at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

“It will be great to bring our Triple-A brethren together and crown a champion in this new and exciting format,” Aviators president Don Logan said in a release.

Tickets can be purchased through the Las Vegas Aviators’ website with prices as low as $15 for each day.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Escaped Luxor bomber captured in Las Vegas
Escaped Luxor bomber captured in Las Vegas
2
Man with rifle shot, killed by police in his own yard, neighbors say
Man with rifle shot, killed by police in his own yard, neighbors say
3
Lombardo changes stance on abortion executive order
Lombardo changes stance on abortion executive order
4
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
5
Turn yourself in, lawyer for escaped Luxor bomber urges as authorities offer reward
Turn yourself in, lawyer for escaped Luxor bomber urges as authorities offer reward
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST