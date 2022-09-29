Las Vegas Ballpark hosting Triple-A baseball championships
Las Vegas Ballpark will host the inaugural Triple-A Championship Weekend beginning Friday. The event will culminate with the Triple-A National Championship game on Sunday.
While the Las Vegas Aviators’ season has come to an end, there is still baseball to be played at Las Vegas Ballpark.
It will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, with three games over three days beginning Friday.
“This new playoff system to determine an overall champion will create an exciting finish to the Triple-A season,” Major League Baseball Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Morgan Sword said in a statement.
In the new format, the two division winners from each Triple-A league, the Pacific Coast and International, will play in a single-elimination championship game. The winners from each game will advance and play for the Triple-A championship.
The PCL championship game will take place Friday. The PCL West champion Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will face the PCL East champion El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m.
On Saturday, the International League will play its championship game. The IL East and reigning Triple-A champion Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) will play the IL West champion Nashville Sound (Milwaukee Brewers) at 6:05 p.m.
The winners of both games will play in the Triple-A title game at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
“It will be great to bring our Triple-A brethren together and crown a champion in this new and exciting format,” Aviators president Don Logan said in a release.
Tickets can be purchased through the Las Vegas Aviators’ website with prices as low as $15 for each day.
