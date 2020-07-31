113°F
Baseball

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threatens to end season, ESPN reports

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2020 - 3:35 pm
 

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is threatening to end the season if the coronavirus numbers don’t improve throughout MLB, according to a report Friday by ESPN.

The story said Manfred made the comments to MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark. Players are concerned a season shutdown could occur as soon as Monday, the story said, because they have not been closely following the league’s health protocols.

The Miami Marlins have had 18 players and two coaches test positive for COVID-19, leading to a least a temporary suspension of their season. Their next earliest game could be Monday.

Two St. Louis Cardinals players and two Philadelphia Phillies staff members have tested positive.

MLB has postponed 15 games because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Three games previously scheduled to be played Friday were postponed.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, right, celebrates a 5- ...
MLB temporarily suspends Marlins’ season
By Steven Wine The Associated Press

Major League Baseball temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday because of their worsening coronavirus outbreak.