MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threatens to end season, ESPN reports

In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is threatening to end the season if the coronavirus numbers don’t improve throughout MLB, according to a report Friday by ESPN.

The story said Manfred made the comments to MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark. Players are concerned a season shutdown could occur as soon as Monday, the story said, because they have not been closely following the league’s health protocols.

The Miami Marlins have had 18 players and two coaches test positive for COVID-19, leading to a least a temporary suspension of their season. Their next earliest game could be Monday.

Two St. Louis Cardinals players and two Philadelphia Phillies staff members have tested positive.

MLB has postponed 15 games because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Three games previously scheduled to be played Friday were postponed.

