Mountain Ridge Little League player capsules
Las Vegas' Brad Stone, top left, crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam off Chicago pitcher Brandon Green during the first inning of a baseball game at the 2014 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. (Associated Press file)
Baseball

Mountain Ridge Little League playes share their memories of 2014

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2019 - 8:20 am
 

Alex Barker, who played on the Mountain Ridge team during the 2014 Little League World Series, ...

Alex Barker

Age: 17

High school: Centennial

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “Making a diving catch in the outfield that made ESPN’s Top 10 plays on ‘SportsCenter.’ … I encountered so many different people. I learned a lot.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Memorable.”

Plans: Attend college and “see where life takes me.”

Arbor View baseball player Payton Brooks, who played for the Mountain Ridge team in the 2014 Li ...

Payton Brooks

Age: 17

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “Winning regionals in San Bernardino. Just getting to the World Series was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. A memory we can all die with.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Unforgettable.”

Plans: Attend college and pursue a profession in the medical field.

Centennial High School baseball player Dallan Cave, who played on the Mountain Ridge team in th ...

Dallan Cave

Age: 17

High school: Centennial

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “The journey to get there. Lots of steps. Lots of work. And when we got there, all the TVs were hidden. I don’t think we realized how big it really was.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Dream.”

Plans: Play college baseball and go on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission.

Arbor View baseball player Dominic Clayton, who played on Mountain Ridge's team in the 2014 Lit ...

Dominic Clayton

Age: 18

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Playing dorm baseball. It would be 3-on-3, and if you hit the ball, it was pretty much a home run.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Dream.”

Plans: Signed to played baseball at San Diego Christian College.

Palo Verde baseball player Josiah Cromwick, who played on the Mountain Ridge team in the 2014 L ...

Josiah Cromwick

Age: 17

High school: Palo Verde

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “Looking up into a crowd of like 40,000 people. It was ridiculous. I still remember shaking from the environment.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Blast.”

Plans: Has committed to play baseball at Oregon after graduation.

Centennial High School baseball player Zachary Hare, who played on the Mountain Ridge team in t ...

Zach Hare

Age: 18

High school: Centennial

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Indescribable. The entire experience. You have to be there to know. To this day, it was amazing.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Electric.”

Plans: Play baseball at College of Southern Nevada.

Arbor View baseball's Justin Hausner, who was on the Mountain Ridge team that played in the 201 ...

Justin Hausner

Age: 17

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “Just playing in front of everyone, playing against the Philadelphia team and Mo’ne Davis — it never gets old.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Exciting.”

Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation or attend the fire academy.

Arbor View baseball's Brennan Holligan, who was a part of the Mountain Ridge team that played i ...

Brennan Holligan

Age: 18

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Hanging out in the pingpong room and dorms with all the other teams from across the country. That sticks with me.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”

Plans: Signed to played baseball at College of Southern Nevada.

Arbor View baseball player Dillon Jones, who played for the Mountain Ridge team in the 2014 Lit ...

Dillon Jones

Age: 17

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “The trip to Williamsport, from a long bus ride to the flight and then an even longer bus ride. It was such a whirlwind. Nothing like it. Best summer of my life.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Memorable.”

Plans: Study finance or business administration in college.

Centennial High School baseball player Austin Kryszczuk, who played on the Mountain Ridge team ...

Austin Kryszczuk

Age: 18

High school: Centennial

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Actually, when we won the Western Regional and knew we were going to Williamsport. Just getting there. It was like, ‘Holy crap, we are going.’ Just knowing we made it.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”

Plans: Signed to played baseball at UNLV.

Drew Laspaluto, who played for the Mountain Ridge team during the 2014 Little League World Seri ...

Drew Laspaluto

Age: 18

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Playing dodgeball with players from all the teams, from America and other countries, in the arcade room late at night when all the lights were off in the complex.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Exciting.”

Plans: Attend College of Southern Nevada and study marketing with the goal of operating his own digital marketing company.

Centennial baseball player Andrew Matulich, who played for the Mountain Ridge team during the 2 ...

Andrew Matulich

Age: 17

High school: Centennial

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “The way the field looked when you went up to hit. It didn’t look real. It looked like you were in a video game.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”

Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation.

Arbor View baseball's Brad Stone, who played on the Mountain Ridge team during the 2014 Little ...

Brad Stone

Age: 17

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “My (first-inning) grand slam that put us up against Chicago.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Shocking.”

Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation.

Centennial High School baseball player Joshua Zuehlsdorff, who played on the Mountain Ridge tea ...

Josh Zuehlsdorff

Age: 18

High school: Centennial

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Just the atmosphere. It was so different. A lot more energetic. Everyone was so happy.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Youth.”

Plans: Attend College of Southern Nevada and study music.

Manager: Ashton Cave

Assistant coaches: Bob Kryszczuk and Roland Watkins

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

