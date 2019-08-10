Mountain Ridge Little League playes share their memories of 2014

Alex Barker
Age: 17
High school: Centennial
Grade: Senior
Best LLWS memory: “Making a diving catch in the outfield that made ESPN’s Top 10 plays on ‘SportsCenter.’ … I encountered so many different people. I learned a lot.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Memorable.”
Plans: Attend college and “see where life takes me.”
Payton Brooks
Age: 17
High school: Arbor View
Grade: Senior
Best LLWS memory: “Winning regionals in San Bernardino. Just getting to the World Series was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. A memory we can all die with.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Unforgettable.”
Plans: Attend college and pursue a profession in the medical field.
Dallan Cave
Age: 17
High school: Centennial
Grade: Senior
Best LLWS memory: “The journey to get there. Lots of steps. Lots of work. And when we got there, all the TVs were hidden. I don’t think we realized how big it really was.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Dream.”
Plans: Play college baseball and go on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission.
Dominic Clayton
Age: 18
High school: Arbor View
Grade: Graduated
Best LLWS memory: “Playing dorm baseball. It would be 3-on-3, and if you hit the ball, it was pretty much a home run.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Dream.”
Plans: Signed to played baseball at San Diego Christian College.
Josiah Cromwick
Age: 17
High school: Palo Verde
Grade: Senior
Best LLWS memory: “Looking up into a crowd of like 40,000 people. It was ridiculous. I still remember shaking from the environment.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Blast.”
Plans: Has committed to play baseball at Oregon after graduation.
Zach Hare
Age: 18
High school: Centennial
Grade: Graduated
Best LLWS memory: “Indescribable. The entire experience. You have to be there to know. To this day, it was amazing.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Electric.”
Plans: Play baseball at College of Southern Nevada.
Justin Hausner
Age: 17
High school: Arbor View
Grade: Senior
Best LLWS memory: “Just playing in front of everyone, playing against the Philadelphia team and Mo’ne Davis — it never gets old.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Exciting.”
Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation or attend the fire academy.
Brennan Holligan
Age: 18
High school: Arbor View
Grade: Graduated
Best LLWS memory: “Hanging out in the pingpong room and dorms with all the other teams from across the country. That sticks with me.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”
Plans: Signed to played baseball at College of Southern Nevada.
Dillon Jones
Age: 17
High school: Arbor View
Grade: Senior
Best LLWS memory: “The trip to Williamsport, from a long bus ride to the flight and then an even longer bus ride. It was such a whirlwind. Nothing like it. Best summer of my life.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Memorable.”
Plans: Study finance or business administration in college.
Austin Kryszczuk
Age: 18
High school: Centennial
Grade: Graduated
Best LLWS memory: “Actually, when we won the Western Regional and knew we were going to Williamsport. Just getting there. It was like, ‘Holy crap, we are going.’ Just knowing we made it.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”
Plans: Signed to played baseball at UNLV.
Drew Laspaluto
Age: 18
High school: Arbor View
Grade: Graduated
Best LLWS memory: “Playing dodgeball with players from all the teams, from America and other countries, in the arcade room late at night when all the lights were off in the complex.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Exciting.”
Plans: Attend College of Southern Nevada and study marketing with the goal of operating his own digital marketing company.
Andrew Matulich
Age: 17
High school: Centennial
Grade: Senior
Best LLWS memory: “The way the field looked when you went up to hit. It didn’t look real. It looked like you were in a video game.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”
Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation.
Brad Stone
Age: 17
High school: Arbor View
Grade: Senior
Best LLWS memory: “My (first-inning) grand slam that put us up against Chicago.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Shocking.”
Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation.
Josh Zuehlsdorff
Age: 18
High school: Centennial
Grade: Graduated
Best LLWS memory: “Just the atmosphere. It was so different. A lot more energetic. Everyone was so happy.”
One word to describe Williamsport: “Youth.”
Plans: Attend College of Southern Nevada and study music.
Manager: Ashton Cave
Assistant coaches: Bob Kryszczuk and Roland Watkins
