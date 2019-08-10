Mountain Ridge Little League playes share their memories of 2014

The 14 players from the Las Vegas team share their memories from the 2014 Little League World Series at South Williamsport, Pa., and their plans after high school.

Mountain Ridge Little League players Dominic Clayton (3), left, and Drew Laspaluto (4), high five fans as the team leaves for their parade after being honored at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mountain Ridge's Dallan Cave, who played in the Little League World Series in 2014, throws a pitch at Cashman Field during Big League Weekend between the Chicago Cubs and Oakland A's in Las Vegas on Friday, Mar. 13, 2015. (Photo by Steve Spatafore, Courtesy LVCVA)

Las Vegas' Dominic Clayton (2) rounds second base past Chicago second baseman Marquis Jackson (16) after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago pitcher Cameron Bufford during the fourth inning of a baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014. Las Vegas won 13-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Las Vegas pitcher Austin Kryszczuk delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against Rapid City, South Dakota in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Las Vegas pitcher Brad Stone delivers during the first inning of a United States semi-final baseball game against Philadelphia at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Las Vegas' Brennan Holligan (27) delivers against Chicago in the first inning of the United States Championship game against Chicago at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Mountain Ridge Little League player Drew Laspaluto (4), high fives fans as the team leaves for their parade after being honored at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dillon Jones of the Mountain Ridge All-Star team takes part in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies parade in downtown Williamsport, Penn. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2014. The team plays its first game Thursday at 4 p.m. PDT on ESPN2. (Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mountain Ridge Little League players wave as they leave on a bus for their parade following a ceremony honoring them for their Little League World Series performance at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review Mountain Ridge Little League player Payton Brooks at the fourth annual Winter Skills Camp. The Mountain Ridge teammates answered questions about their experience at the Little League World Series and provided tips and advice to the younger players.

Mountain Ridge Little League player Justin Hausner (5) stands during a ceremony to honor the team for their Little League World Series performance at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mountain Ridge Little League player Andrew Matulich (14), right, looks at his medal as he stands during a ceremony to honor his team for their Little League World Series performance at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mountain Ridge Little League player Josiah Cromwick (7) receives a medal from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a ceremony to honor the team for their Little League World Series performance at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas' Zach Hare watches his two-run homerun off Chicago pitcher Cameron Bufford during the fourth inning of a baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014. Las Vegas won 13-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Mountain Ridge Little League manager Ashton Cave is introduced during a ceremony to honor his team for their Little League World Series performance at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashton Cave, who managed the Mountain Ridge team that competed in the 2014 Little League World Series, poses on the field at Mountain Ridge Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Roland Watkins, who coached the Mountain Ridge team during the 2014 Little League World Series, poses for a photo at Rainbow Family Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bob Kryszczuk, who was an assistant coach on the Mountain Ridge Little League team during the 2014 Little League World Series, poses for a photo at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Monday, May 6, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Alex Barker, who played on the Mountain Ridge team during the 2014 Little League World Series, poses on the field at Combat Zone Paintball in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Mountain Ridge Little League players wave as they leave on a bus for their parade following a ceremony honoring them for their Little League World Series performance at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alex Barker

Age: 17

High school: Centennial

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “Making a diving catch in the outfield that made ESPN’s Top 10 plays on ‘SportsCenter.’ … I encountered so many different people. I learned a lot.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Memorable.”

Plans: Attend college and “see where life takes me.”

Payton Brooks

Age: 17

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “Winning regionals in San Bernardino. Just getting to the World Series was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. A memory we can all die with.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Unforgettable.”

Plans: Attend college and pursue a profession in the medical field.

Dallan Cave

Age: 17

High school: Centennial

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “The journey to get there. Lots of steps. Lots of work. And when we got there, all the TVs were hidden. I don’t think we realized how big it really was.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Dream.”

Plans: Play college baseball and go on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission.

Dominic Clayton

Age: 18

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Playing dorm baseball. It would be 3-on-3, and if you hit the ball, it was pretty much a home run.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Dream.”

Plans: Signed to played baseball at San Diego Christian College.

Josiah Cromwick

Age: 17

High school: Palo Verde

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “Looking up into a crowd of like 40,000 people. It was ridiculous. I still remember shaking from the environment.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Blast.”

Plans: Has committed to play baseball at Oregon after graduation.

Zach Hare

Age: 18

High school: Centennial

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Indescribable. The entire experience. You have to be there to know. To this day, it was amazing.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Electric.”

Plans: Play baseball at College of Southern Nevada.

Justin Hausner

Age: 17

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “Just playing in front of everyone, playing against the Philadelphia team and Mo’ne Davis — it never gets old.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Exciting.”

Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation or attend the fire academy.

Brennan Holligan

Age: 18

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Hanging out in the pingpong room and dorms with all the other teams from across the country. That sticks with me.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”

Plans: Signed to played baseball at College of Southern Nevada.

Dillon Jones

Age: 17

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “The trip to Williamsport, from a long bus ride to the flight and then an even longer bus ride. It was such a whirlwind. Nothing like it. Best summer of my life.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Memorable.”

Plans: Study finance or business administration in college.

Austin Kryszczuk

Age: 18

High school: Centennial

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Actually, when we won the Western Regional and knew we were going to Williamsport. Just getting there. It was like, ‘Holy crap, we are going.’ Just knowing we made it.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”

Plans: Signed to played baseball at UNLV.

Drew Laspaluto

Age: 18

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Playing dodgeball with players from all the teams, from America and other countries, in the arcade room late at night when all the lights were off in the complex.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Exciting.”

Plans: Attend College of Southern Nevada and study marketing with the goal of operating his own digital marketing company.

Andrew Matulich

Age: 17

High school: Centennial

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “The way the field looked when you went up to hit. It didn’t look real. It looked like you were in a video game.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Unbelievable.”

Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation.

Brad Stone

Age: 17

High school: Arbor View

Grade: Senior

Best LLWS memory: “My (first-inning) grand slam that put us up against Chicago.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Shocking.”

Plans: Pursue baseball at the collegiate level after graduation.

Josh Zuehlsdorff

Age: 18

High school: Centennial

Grade: Graduated

Best LLWS memory: “Just the atmosphere. It was so different. A lot more energetic. Everyone was so happy.”

One word to describe Williamsport: “Youth.”

Plans: Attend College of Southern Nevada and study music.

Manager: Ashton Cave

Assistant coaches: Bob Kryszczuk and Roland Watkins

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on "The Press Box," ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.