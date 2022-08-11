98°F
Paseo Verde advances to Little League regional final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 1:56 pm
 
Baseballs are set on home plate as a game between the Brewers and Giants is due to start for a ...
Photo by L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/@Left_Eye_Images

Paseo Verde advanced to the Little League Baseball Mountain Region final by defeating Montana-Boulder Arrowhead 5-1 on Thursday in San Bernardino, California.

Paseo Verde (2-1) will face Utah-Snow Canyon (2-0) in the title game at 2 p.m. Friday, and the winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. ESPN will televise the game.

The game is a rematch from Tuesday when Snow Canyon beat Paseo Verde 5-4 on a walk-0ff RBI single.

Against Boulder Arrowhead (1-2), Paseo Verde’s Jake Nakahara and Mason “Cruz” Zoller combined to allow three hits and no earned runs.

Paseo Verde took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Dylon Murphy and an RBI single by Dawson Schmitt.

Pinch hitter Broch Mabeus delivered a two-run single in the fifth to give Paseo Verde a 4-1 lead, and the Henderson team added a run in the sixth on a single by Caden Cadaval.

