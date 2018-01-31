Bishop Gorman tops Clark after Chargers dismiss star

There was plenty of interest in Tuesday’s Bishop Gorman vs. Clark boys basketball game, with the area’s top two teams squaring off.
There was even more intrigue when Clark standout Trey Woodbury didn’t suit up for the Chargers.
Clark coach Chad Beeten said Woodbury, who has signed with UNLV, was dismissed from the team on Monday. In his absence, the Chargers couldn’t overcome Gorman’s 15-0 run to open the game, and the top-ranked Gaels held on for a 61-55 road win.
“He had two prior suspensions,” Beeten said. “He was on a team contract of rules that he had to follow since Dec. 6, and he broke one of the rules. So there’s consequences to breaking the rules and accountability to his actions. So, he’s no longer with the team.”
Noah Taitz had seven points during the 15-0 run to start the game for Gorman (19-4, 8-0 Southwest League). Taitz had 12 points in the first quarter as the Gaels took a 24-12 lead.
But even without Woodbury, Clark (18-5, 8-1) scratched its way back into the game. The Chargers cut the lead to 36-28 at the half, and continued to chip away at the lead in the second half.
“We jumped out to the early lead, had some momentum,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “But we knew they would fight back, especially at home with their big crowd and everything.”
Isaiah Cottrell, Gorman’s 6-foot-9-inch sophomore center, helped make sure Clark wouldn’t complete the comeback. Cottrell finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
“Isaiah rebounded the ball really well,” Rice said.
Still, Clark had a chance down the stretch. The Chargers pulled within a basket at 53-51 on a three-point play by Antwon Jackson with 4:59 to play. After Gorman pulled ahead again, Greg Foster hit a 3-pointer to make it 57-54 with 1:53 left, but the Chargers would get no closer.
“It certainly wasn’t the start we wanted,” Beeten said. “That got us in the big hole and it’s hard to fight back going up against a good team. But I couldn’t be prouder of the way we fought back and got it to one possession.
“If nothing else, they know how to fight and play hard and dig your way back.”
Taitz had 15 points, and Jamal Bey scored 12 for the Gaels, who will host Clark on Feb. 9.
Jalen Hill had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Chargers.
Tuesday’s highlights
Boys
— Kevin Legardy drilled a half-court shot as time expired to give visiting Canyon Springs a 78-75 victory over Eldorado.
— Sierra Vista’s David Howard led four players in double figures with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Mountain Lions overwhelmed Spring Valley at home 80-45.
— Jaylin Headen poured in a game-high 27 points to power host Las Vegas past Valley 81-63.
Girls
— Del Sol’s Lajaei West hit two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining in double overtime to lift the host Dragons over Tech 48-47.
— Lainey Cornwall scored 17 points, including two made free throws with one second remaining, as Moapa Valley edged Rancho on the road 44-43.
— Calvary Chapel’s Tyra Perkins had a triple-double with 26 points, 15 steals and 12 rebounds to lead the Lions over visiting The Meadows 40-15.