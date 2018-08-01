Centennial’s Eboni Walker commits to Arizona State

Centennial forward Eboni Walker announced her commitment to Arizona State via Instagram on Wednesday. She is ranked as the No. 50 player in the nation by ESPN, and the top player in Nevada.

Centennial's Eboni Walker (22) takes a shot against Spring Valley in the girls basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Centennial won 64-20. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Eboni Walker (22) saves the ball against Spring Valley in the girls basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Centennial won 64-20. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The top girls basketball player in next year’s senior class has found her college home.

Centennial forward Eboni Walker announced her commitment to Arizona State via Instagram on Wednesday. She is ranked as the No. 50 player in the nation by ESPN, and the top player in Nevada.

Walker’s commitment is nonbinding and ASU coaches cannot comment on her until she signs her letter of intent.

Last season the 5-foot, 11-inch Walker helped Centennial win its fourth consecutive state championship with 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. She had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ overtime victory in the state title game.

She was named to the All-State First Team along with teammates Justice Ethridge and Melanie Isbell.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.