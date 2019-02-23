Desert Pines eager to play region final after weather delay

Desert Pines freshman Milos Uzan (12) slices to the rim past Cimarron-Memorial junior Makhi Walker (22) in the second quarter on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Cimarron-Memorial High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Desert Pines head coach Mike Uzan calls for a jump ball in the fourth quarter of the Desert Pines vs. Silverado High School basketball game at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Desert Pines won 65-54. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Desert Pines was prepared to play Arbor View in the Mountain Region boys basketball championship game Thursday night.

Then again Friday night.

“We want to play,” Jaguars coach Michael Uzan said. “We’re ready.”

Instead, his team waited. And waited.

Inclement weather forced the postponement of the Class 4A boys and girls region championship games — not once but twice — meaning the games originally scheduled for Thursday and rescheduled for Friday are finally set for Saturday.

Desert Pines will meet the Aggies at 7 p.m. at Legacy for the region championship. Seven-time defending state champion Bishop Gorman will play Clark at 7 p.m. at Foothill in the Desert Region title game.

Both games follow the girls region championships.

The winners will meet in the Southern Nevada championship game Monday. Win that game and get a bye into the state semifinals Thursday. Lose and risk playing five games in seven days to win the state title.

Quarterfinal play begins Wednesday at Orleans Arena.

“That’s going to be tough, anytime you’re going to be playing five games in seven days,” Uzan said. “It’s definitely not an advantage for the Southern teams … (Getting canceled on Friday) was a surprise.”

Nonetheless, Uzan is excited for the opportunity to play the Aggies. The Jaguars (22-6) had won two consecutive Class 3A state championships before reclassifying into 4A this season and are in the midst of a 15-game winning streak.

“I think, like all teams, we’ve gotten better,” Uzan said. “It’s a good time to start peaking. I think we’re around there. Should be pretty interesting. There’s going to be some really good games this weekend.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.