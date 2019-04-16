Good Samaritan returns $2K to Clippers coach Doc Rivers

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers gestures toward an official during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers might not be too fond of the Golden State Warriors, but he did have something nice to say about San Francisco before the two teams met Monday in their first-round NBA playoff series.

According to multiple reports, Rivers lost $2,000 while walking the streets of San Francisco Monday morning. Rivers said he grabbed his phone from his pocket and the money fell out without him knowing.

Luckily for Rivers, a good Samaritan stepped up and returned the cash.

“The guy tapped me on the back and said, ‘That’s your money.’ I don’t know a lot of places where that would happen,” Rivers told reporters.

The man left before Rivers could repay the act of kindness. Rivers said the man would have gotten free tickets to Game 2, which turned out to be a pretty good game. The Clippers came back from a 31-point deficit to beat the Warriors 135-131 to even the series at one game apiece.

