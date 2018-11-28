Loyola-Chicago presents Final Four ring to nun Sister Jean

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt now has a little bling to go along with the international attention she gained as the near-centenarian team chaplain during Loyola-Chicago’s run to the NCAA Final Four.

Loyola University of Chicago's Sister Jean shows off the NCAA Final Four ring she received before an NCAA college basketball game between Loyola of Chicago and Nevada in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Loyola great Jerry Harkness, who was a member of its 1963 championship team, helped present a Final Four ring Tuesday night to Schmidt before the Rambler’s rematch of their NCAA Tournament game against Nevada.

Schmidt, who turned 99 in August, sat in a wheelchair courtside for the presentation. She joked afterward that she felt as if the ring added five pounds to her weight.

The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers — and for their opponents.