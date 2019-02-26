Mwani Wilkinson leads Bishop Gorman past Desert Pines

Bishop Gorman sophomore guard Zaon Collins (10) drives past Desert Pines sophomore Semaj Threats (1) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Desert Pines freshman Milos Uzan (12) splits Bishop Gorman junior forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) and sophomore guard Will McClendon (1) in the third quarter during the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Desert Pines junior Darnell Washington (13) drives to the rim over Bishop Gorman sophomore guard Zaon Collins (10) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman senior guard Noah Taitz (20) slices to the rim over Desert Pines junior Darnell Washington (13) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Desert Pines sophomore Semaj Threats (1) goes baseline past Bishop Gorman junior forward Mwani Wilkinson (23) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Desert Pines sophomore Dayshawn Wiley (2) grabs a rebound over Bishop Gorman junior forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman junior forward Mwani Wilkinson (23) shoots over Desert Pines sophomore Cimarron Conriquez (3) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman senior guard Noah Taitz (20) drives past Desert Pines freshman Jamir Stephens (33) and sophomore Cimarron Conriquez (3) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman’s outside shooting was dismal Monday night, so the Gaels needed another weapon against Desert Pines’ zone defense.

Enter Mwani Wilkinson.

Wilkinson scored all 18 of his points in the second half, including Gorman’s first 12 points of the fourth quarter, as the Gaels defeated the Jaguars 52-42 at Valley High School in the Southern Nevada boys basketball championship game.

“He does a great job in the high post because he’s so explosive,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “He can attack and try to go up and lay it up or dunk, or he can take a dribble and kick to the shooter or he can knock down the jump shot.”

The 6-foot-6-inch Wilkinson was 7-for-9 from the field as the Gaels (26-4) patiently worked the ball around the perimeter against Desert Pines’ 2-3 zone and then dumped it into the high post in the second half.

“It’s always good to dissect the middle of the zone and get the ball in the high post,” Wilkinson said. “The high post is where it’s at in the zone.”

Gorman, which was 3-for-24 on 3-pointers, never trailed after opening the game on a 9-0 run, but Desert Pines twice got as close as three points after baskets by freshman Jamir Stephens.

After Stephens made it 40-37 with 7:02 to go, Gorman took more than a minute off the clock before finding Wilkinson for a basket to push the lead back to five.

Noah Taitz had 19 points and Isaiah Cottrell had seven rebounds and five blocked shots for Gorman, which got seven assists from Zaon Collins and eight rebounds from Chance Michels.

Michels also played a key role on defense, limiting Desert Pines’ leading scorer Milos Uzan to four points.

“We did a really good job on Milos,” Rice said. “He’s such a good young player, so our focus was really to limit him.”

Darnell Washington had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Desert Pines (23-7), which plays Clark (23-5) in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Arbor View.

With the win, Gorman gets a bye into Thursday’s state semifinals at Orleans Arena. The Gaels play the winner of Wednesday’s Spanish Springs-Arbor View game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“We don’t play until Thursday, so (we will) rest, have some good practices and be well-focused and get ready to win our eighth straight championship,” Wilkinson said.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4597. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.