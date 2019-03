(Getty Images)

The USA 3X3 basketball men’s and women’s national championships will be at the Downtown Vegas Events Center on May 3-4.

The event, which includes 16 men’s teams and 20 for women, is free to attend.

3×3 will make its debut as an Olympic sport in 2020 in Tokyo. This tournament is part of the qualifying process for the United States to compete in 3X3 in those Olympics.

