NCAA Tournament

NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments, other championships

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 1:24 pm
 

The NCAA Tournament canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all other winter and spring championships, the organization announced Thursday, because of the increasing threat of coronavirus.

That decision came after conference basketball tournaments throughout the nation were canceled, including in Las Vegas the Pac-12 men and Western Athletic Conference men and women.

Canceling March Madness is a big blow to Las Vegas economically. Nearly $350 million was bet on the NCAA Tournament in Nevada sportsbooks last March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

