NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments, other championships

The NCAA decided to not only cancel its men’s and women’s basketball championships, but all remaining winter and spring championships because of the spread of coronavirus.

A basketball with a logo is seen before a first round men's college basketball game between Minnesota and Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The NCAA Tournament canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all other winter and spring championships, the organization announced Thursday, because of the increasing threat of coronavirus.

That decision came after conference basketball tournaments throughout the nation were canceled, including in Las Vegas the Pac-12 men and Western Athletic Conference men and women.

Canceling March Madness is a big blow to Las Vegas economically. Nearly $350 million was bet on the NCAA Tournament in Nevada sportsbooks last March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.