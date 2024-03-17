Where to catch March Madness in Las Vegas

From theater seating to private rooms, buckets of beers to specialty cocktails, the Las Vegas Valley is offering several ways to watch the men’s NCAA Tournament.

Derek Kramer, center, and his brother Cory, both from California, react with other fans to a game being played on the first day of March Madness from the Circa Sportsbook on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports Book at Westgate, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

People watch as Kansas players celebrate after the team won the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament against Miami at Stadium Swim at Circa on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Circa Sportsbook is packed with fans during the first day of March Madness on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People watch as North Carolina takes on St Peter's in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament at Stadium Swim at Circa on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022, for holding first and second round NCAA college men's basketball tournament games. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday and casinos, bars and restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley are offering a variety of ways to watch the games.

From theater seating to private rooms, buckets of beers to specialty cocktails, here is a list of some of the March Madness viewing parties happening during the tournament.

Strip

Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

866-227-5938

caesars.com/caesars-palace

Hoops on the Strip viewing experiences will be offered Thursday through Sunday, March 28-31 and April 6 and April 8 at Stadia Bar, Caesars Sportsbook and the Montecristo Cigar Bar. Alto Bar and Vista Cocktail Lounge will also offer viewing experiences Thursday through Sunday.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-698-7000

cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

— The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails will be hosting morning and afternoon “Brackets and Bass” viewing sessions Thursday through Saturday. Reservations are recommended.

— CliQue Bar & Lounge offers morning and evening viewing sessions throughout the men’s college basketball tournament, starting Tuesday with the First Four. Viewing packages are available.

Fashion Show Mall

3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-784-7000

fslv.com/events

Hoops in the Hall will be offered 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 3-7 p.m. Sundays and on April 8 (times to be determined) in the mall’s Great Hall. Fans can watch the games on viewing screens, participate in the jump shot challenge and more.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

2777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-678-7777

fontainebleaulasvegas.com

— BleauLive Theater hosts the Bleau Buckets viewing experience Thursday through Saturday with an onsite sportsbook, hardwood basketball half court with regulation hoop, complimentary arcade games, food, an open bar and more. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

HyperX Arena

Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-723-2355

hyperxarenalasvegas.com

Doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday at Luxor. Tickets are $135 per person/seat and include a variety of seating options and five drink tickets. Tables and VIP rooms can be reserved. Food available a la carte for an additional fee.

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

miraclemileshipslv.com

Starting Thursday, Cabo Wabo Cantina offers viewing parties, game day bites and beverages throughout the tournament.

Paris Las Vegas

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-776-7777

cherirooftop.com

Doors open at 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday at Cheri Rooftop for the March Rooftop Hoops Blowout. Breakfast offerings will be available 8-10 a.m., includes a create-your-own omelet station, small bites, mini donuts, a coffee station with hot and iced selections and more. From 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m., food stations feature stadium-favorite bites and a slider and hot dog station. Fans can choose one of five packages, starting at $150. Reservations are recommended.

Proper Eats Food Hall

Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-590-8664

propereatslasvegas.com

Offers a $75 per session all-you-can-eat food package Thursday through Sunday. Beverages are a la carte and available in the bar and lounge area. Viewing sessions are 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m., and 3:15-9 p.m.

Resorts World

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-676-7000

rwlasvegas.com

— Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge’s “Battle of the Brackets” offers viewing session 8:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and 3:15-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday with game day bites by Junior’s. Table reservations start at $100 beverage minimum per person per session.

— RedTail’s “Bracket Mayhem” viewing parties begin at 9 a.m. on game days.

Sahara Las Vegas

2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-761-7000

saharalasvegas.com

— Azilo Ultra Pool offers viewing on its 240-foot-long video wall and a select open bar package, doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday. The $145 open bar package will be available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the $240 all-day open bar package will be available 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

— Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabhouse and Sports Bar offers viewing 8 a.m.-midnight Thursday and Friday. Admission starts at $320.94 per person, per day. Tickets include food and beverage credits, gratuity and guaranteed seating. The sports bar offers a selection of beers, well drinks, specialty cocktails and food. VIP tables and premium packages are also available.

The Still Crafts, Drafts & Eats

The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-792-7997

thestillvegas.com

Reservations are encouraged for the early session 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and the late session 3:15-9 p.m. Food and beverage minimums start at $175 per person ($350 for the full day) for Thursday and Friday, and $150 per person ($300 for the day) for Saturday and Sunday.

The Strat

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

800-998-6937

thestrat.com

— The Strat Theater and PT’s Wings & Sports’ beer hall viewing parties begin at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets include well cocktails, domestic beer, house wine, non-alcoholic beverages, pizza, wings, salad and an assortment of side dishes and snacks. Reserved seating, raffle giveaways and a cash bar for premium beverages will also be available. Tickets are limited and start at $199 per person.

Treasure Island

3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-894-7111

treasureisland.com

— TI Ballroom, located on the second floor convention level, doors open at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. First come, first served seating. No cover. Food and beverages available for purchase.

— Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar offers offers first come, first served seating and panoramic video walls. Kitchen opens at 9:30 a.m. No cover.

—Gilley’s Las Vegas opens its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and offers first come, first served seating, multiple viewing screens and a BBQ menu. All ages are welcome until 9 p.m., then its 21 and older only. No cover.

The Venetian

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

702-414-1000

venetianlasvegas.com

— Brackets at The Stadium on offers stadium-style seating with unobstructed views of a 9-foot-by-16-foot screen and more than 100 TVs. Full-service sports betting will be available, provided by William Hill. Menu items include breakfast selections, beef brisket, Buffalo chicken wings, pizza, and nachos. Doors open one hour before tip-off each day. There are several options for viewing. General admission with first come, first served seating starts at $200 Thursday and Friday and $150 Saturday, includes unlimited beverages.

— Rockhouse at the Grand Canal Shoppes offers premium bar and guaranteed seat Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $175 for a half day and $300 for a full day.

— Sugarcane at Grand Canal Shoppes offers game viewing in the lounge area throughout the tournament with $100 food and beverage minimum per person. Special offerings include traditional hot wings with blue cheese dressing ($15), spicy chicken empanadas ($15), jalapeno pretzel bites with cheddar cheese dipping sauce ($13), and the 3 Pointer cocktail with Ciroc Coconut, coconut puree, lime and maple syrup ($16).

Downtown Las Vegas

Circa

8 Fremont St.

702-247-2258

circalasvegas.com

— Circa Sportsbook “Mega March” will be Wednesday through Sunday, March 28-31 and April 6 and 8. Guests can choose from a variety of seating options, and enjoy free Wi-Fi, food and beverage packages and more.

— Stadium Swim’s “Mania Under the Sun” watch parties Wednesday through Sunday, March 28-31 and April 6 and 8 features six heated pools, a 143-foot diagonal high-definition screen, cabanas, daybeds and more.

— “Big Bracket” at Galaxy Watch Zone’s free watch party takes place in the Galaxy Ballroom on March 20-24 and 28-29.

— “Big Bracket” Private Watch Zones in a private room at Circa’s meetings and conventions space Thursday through Sunday. Rooms feature 75” 4K TVs, free high-speed Wi-Fi, unlimited stadium-style Hand drinks, a private cocktail server, Circa Sports satellite betting stations, access pass to the main viewing area and blackjack tables.

The D

301 Fremont St.

702-388-2400

thed.com

— “March Hoops” on the 12th Floor in the Detroit ballroom March 20-24 is free and open to the public. Guests can enjoy the games from multiple large high-definition TVs, a Circa Sports betting station, cocktails and concessions.

— Private Man Caves for groups of eight or more on Thursday through Sunday. Each space includes 75” 4K display TVs, free high-speed Wi-Fi, live casino sports betting from Circa Sports, unlimited stadium-style food and beverages and access to the main viewing area.

Plaza

1 Main St.

702-386-2110

plazahotelcasino.com

Doors open at 8 a.m. at the showroom for viewing parties Thursday through Saturday. Tickets start at $100 per person per day and include entry to a raffle, unlimited draft beer, two free well drinks and unlimited soft drinks. Groups can reserve tables for 4 or 6 people.

Central Las Vegas

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

740 S. Decatur Blvd.

702-258-5200

arizonacharliesdecatur.com

PT’s Express will offer $2.50 meatball sliders, $22 domestic beer buckets and $27 imported beer buckets during tournament games 10 a.m.-11 p.m. March 19 through April 8.

Ellis Island

4178 Koval Lane

702-733-8901

ellisislandcasino.com

The Front Yard Beer Garden features unlimited food, Ellis Island beer and select cocktails during morning, afternoon or full-day sessions on Thursday and Friday. Morning session will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., evening session will be 3:30-10:30 p.m. and full-day session will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tickets start at $175 at ticketsauce.com.

The Orleans

4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

702-365-7111

orleanscasino.com

Doors open at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Mardi Gras Ballroom. The viewing party features food and drink specials and more. Free admission.

Palace Station

2411 W. Sahara Ave.

702-367-2411

palacestation.com

Tailgate Social will offer viewing in half day sessions: 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and 3:15-9 p.m. Food and beverage minimums Thursday and Friday start at $95 ($175 for full day); Saturday and Sunday minimums start at $75 ($145 for full day). During games Thursday through Saturday, fans will have the chance to shoot some hoops for prizes from 1 to 4 p.m.

Palms

4321 W. Flamingo Road

866-942-7777

palms.com

Free admission to Palm Pool’s Basketball Bonanza with multi-game viewing, cabanas, bungalows, daybeds, full-service poolside sportsbook, games and more. Packages are available. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Half-day select open bar 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for $80, and all-day select open bar 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. for $140 (bars only).

Rio

3700 W. Flamingo Road

702-777-7777

riolasvegas.com

The WOW Theater viewing party starts at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday and features an oversized projector screen with multiple games playing, plush seating and food and beverage options for purchase, including classic stadium food and buckets of Corona, Modelo, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra. Admission is free. VIP table packages are available. For the remainder of the tournament, fans can catch the games at the Race & Sportsbook, Masquerade Bar and Shutters Bar.

Westgate Las Vegas

3000 Paradise Road

702-732-5111

westgatelasvegas.com

Westgate’s Hoops Central features giant HD screens, satellite betting stations and food and drink specials Thursday through Saturday. Tickets start at $45 Thursday and Friday and $25 Saturday.

East Las Vegas

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder

4575 Boulder Highway

702-951-5800

arizonacharliesboulder.com

PT’s Express will offer $2.50 meatball sliders, $20 domestic beer buckets and $25 imported beer buckets during tournament games 10 a.m.-11 p.m. March 19 through April 8.

South Las Vegas

Silverton

3333 Blue Diamond Road

702-263-7777

silvertoncasino.com

View the games Thursday through Sunday at the Flare Bar, Mermaid Lounge and Shady Grove Bar & Lounge featuring drink specials, including $20 beer buckets Modelo or Pacifico and $5 Fireball shots.

South Point

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

866-791-7626

southpointcasino.com

Doors open at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday for the “Massive Madness Party” in the Exhibit Hall. Free admission. Seats are first come, first served. Fans can enjoy food and drink specials, including Tito’s cocktails ($4), Budweiser products ($4), buckets of six Budweiser products ($20), chicken fingers ($5), popcorn ($1) and more. Betting windows and self-betting kiosks onsite.

Henderson

Green Valley Ranch Resort

2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

702-617-7777

greenvalleyranch.com

— Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday for the Estancia Ballroom viewing party featuring eight large screens and first come, first-served seating to ages 21 and older with two cash bars, food available for purchase and two STN Sports wagering kiosks. Free admission.

— Borracha Mexican Cantina will host viewing parties throughout the tournament and open at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday for the first and second rounds of the tournament Domestic draft beer pitchers ($15) will be available until 4 p.m. borrachavegas.com; 702-617-7190

The Stove

11261 S. Eastern Ave.

702-540-5995

thestovenv.com

Brackets & Brews Happy Hour 2-4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday with buy-one-get-one beverages and themed cocktails, shots and food specials.

Sunset Station

1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

702-547-7777

sunsetstation.com

Doors open at 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday for viewing on a first come, first served basis at Club Madrid. The venue will offer drinks and food specials with Sbarro.

Northwest Las Vegas

Santa Fe Station

4949 N. Rancho Drive

702-658-4900

santafestation.com

Stallone’s and the Sportsbook will both offer viewing on a first come, first served basis. Stallone’s open at 10 a.m., with food and beverage specials.

Southwest Las Vegas

Durango Resort

6915 S. Durango Drive

702-567-7777

durangoresort.com

— Sportsbook offers reserved seating Thursday through Saturday. Guests can select half-day seating (9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. and 3:15-10 p.m.) or full-day seating starting at 8:30 a.m. Prices vary.

— The George offers “March Mayhem” Thursday through Sunday. Half day morning 8:30-3:30 p.m. with $150 food and beverage minimum. Half day afternoon 4 p.m.-last game with $150 food and beverage minimum. Full day 8:30 a.m.-last game with $250 food and beverage minimum

— Bel Aire Lounge offers half or full day sessions Thursday through Sunday, $135 per person food and beverage minimum, or all-day priced at $225 per person food and beverage minimum.

General Admission at UnCommons

8548 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 105

725-780-1098

generaladmissionlv.com

The sports lounge and restaurant opens at 8 a.m. daily for tournament games. Offers complimentary draft beer or glass of wine and appetizer to college basketball fans wearing collegiate basketball apparel during the first week of the national tournament, Tuesday through Sunday.

Multiple locations

PT’s Taverns

Las Vegas Valley locations will offer complimentary beverages to guests who present a promotional coupon, available to claim online now. Locations will also offer viewing parties, 5-7 p.m. happy hour specials and more. Select locations will host viewing parties and specials for the semi-final and finals. ptstaverns.com

This list will be updated.