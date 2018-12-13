Basketball

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Dec. 12

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2018 - 5:27 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2018 - 5:31 pm

Class 4A boys

School Record Previous

1. Bishop Gorman 4-1 1

2. Clark 3-0 2

3. Coronado 1-2 3

4. Faith Lutheran 6-2 6

5. Liberty 0-1 4

6. Canyon Springs 4-1 7

7. Desert Pines 4-1 5

8. Foothill 4-1 9

9. Desert Oasis 6-2 8

10. Centennial 6-2 —

Class 3A boys

School Record Previous

1. Democracy Prep 4-2 1

2. Boulder City 7-1 2

3. Del Sol 5-0 3

4. Moapa Valley 4-4 4

5. Sunrise Mountain 4-5 —

Class 4A girls

School Record Previous

1. Centennial 1-0 1

2. Bishop Gorman 5-0 2

3. Desert Oasis 4-0 3

4. Canyon Springs 9-0 4

5. Spring Valley 3-4 5

6. Liberty 4-1 6

7. Faith Lutheran 7-1 7

8. Foothill 6-1 8

9. Coronado 4-2 10

10. Shadow Ridge 5-2 —

Class 3A girls

School Record Previous

1. Moapa Valley 5-3 1

2. Boulder City 5-3 2

3. Pahrump Valley 9-5 3

4. Virgin Valley 3-5 4

5. Mojave 2-2 —

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

