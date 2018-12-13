Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Dec. 12

Class 4A boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 4-1 1
2. Clark 3-0 2
3. Coronado 1-2 3
4. Faith Lutheran 6-2 6
5. Liberty 0-1 4
6. Canyon Springs 4-1 7
7. Desert Pines 4-1 5
8. Foothill 4-1 9
9. Desert Oasis 6-2 8
10. Centennial 6-2 —
Class 3A boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 4-2 1
2. Boulder City 7-1 2
3. Del Sol 5-0 3
4. Moapa Valley 4-4 4
5. Sunrise Mountain 4-5 —
Class 4A girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 1-0 1
2. Bishop Gorman 5-0 2
3. Desert Oasis 4-0 3
4. Canyon Springs 9-0 4
5. Spring Valley 3-4 5
6. Liberty 4-1 6
7. Faith Lutheran 7-1 7
8. Foothill 6-1 8
9. Coronado 4-2 10
10. Shadow Ridge 5-2 —
Class 3A girls
School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 5-3 1
2. Boulder City 5-3 2
3. Pahrump Valley 9-5 3
4. Virgin Valley 3-5 4
5. Mojave 2-2 —
