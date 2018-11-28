Nevada Preps Preview: High school basketball — Week 1

Bishop Gorman tops the boys rankings while Centennial tops the girls standings. Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson preview the upcoming basketball season.

Bishop Gorman tops the boys rankings while Centennial tops the girls standings. Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson preview the upcoming basketball season.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.