Basketball

Nevada Preps Preview: High school basketball — Week 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2018 - 5:52 pm
 

Bishop Gorman tops the boys rankings while Centennial tops the girls standings. Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson preview the upcoming basketball season.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

