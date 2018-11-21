Prep players to watch for the 2018-19 boys and girls basketball season

Basketball

Boys Basketball

Starting Five

Jaden Hardy, Coronado (6-4, G)

The sophomore averaged 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season in earning first-team all-state honors. He is the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN.

Jalen Hill, Clark (6-7, F)

The senior has signed with Oklahoma. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season, and was a first-team all-state selection. He is 99th ranked recruit in the senior class according to ESPN.

Carl Lewis, Coronado (6-9, C)

The senior transferred from Lynwood, California, where he had multiple 50-point games last season. He is ranked No. 61 in the senior class by ESPN.

Julian Strawther, Liberty (6-7, F)

The junior averaged 23.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season and made the all-state first team. He is the No. 37 recruit in the junior class according to ESPN.

Noah Taitz, Bishop Gorman (6-3, G)

The junior was a second-team all-state pick last season after averaging 17.5 points and helping the Gaels to their seventh consecutive state title.

Off the Bench

Zaon Collins, Bishop Gorman (6-1, G, So.)

Isaiah Cottrell, Bishop Gorman (6-9, C, Jr.)

Anthony Hunter, Durango (6-0, G, Jr.)

Najeeb Muhammad, Democracy Prep (6-0, G, Sr.)

Martell Williams, Silverado (6-4, F, Jr.)

Girls Basketball

Starting Five

Melanie Isbell, Centennial (5-4, G)

The senior has signed with UNLV. She made the all-state first team after averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists last season.

Georgia Ohiaeri, Bishop Gorman (6-0, F)

The senior was an honorable mention all-state selection last season. She averaged 9.9 points in Southwest League play.

Daejah Phillips, Centennial (5-9, F)

The junior averaged 9.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in earning second-team all-state honors last season. She helped Centennial to a fourth straight state title.

Eboni Walker, Centennial (6-0, F)

The senior averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in helping the Bulldogs to a fourth consecutive state title. She was a first-team all-state pick, and has signed with Arizona State. She is ranked as the No. 43 player in the Class of 2019 by HoopGurlz.

Desi-Rae Young, Desert Oasis (6-0, C)

The junior averaged 11 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior. She was an honorable mention all-state pick, and shot 59.5 percent from the field.

Off the Bench

Taylor Bigby, Centennial (6-0, G, So.)

Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley (5-8, G)

Shania Harper, Sierra Vista (6-2, F, Sr.)

Quinece Hatcher, Centennial (5-8, G, Sr.)

Alexus Quaadman, Spring Valley (6-1, F, Sr.)

