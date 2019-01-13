Sierra Vista basketball player arrested on suspicion of felony counts

Sierra Vista senior boys basketball player Calvin Richards was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday on suspicion of five felony counts, including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of robbery.

Sierra Vista senior Calvin Richards (3) drives past Bonanza senior Ian White (35) in the first quarter during the semifinals of the Vegas Invitational boys basketball tournament on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Mountain View Christian School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Richards, 18, also faces two counts of battery to commit mayhem/robbery/grand larceny, according to court records.

He was released on his own recognizance with intense supervision after a hearing Saturday morning. A status check is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22.

According to Las Vegas police call logs, a robbery was reported just before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at 9668 Gisborn Drive, near Peace Way and South Fort Apache Road. Further details surrounding the arrest and the alleged robbery were not available.

Richards, a starting guard, is in his fourth year on the Mountain Lions’ varsity and is a team captain. He played in the first 12 games and averaged 10.3 points and a team-best 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals, but did not play in Sierra Vista’s most recent game — Thursday against Silverado.

“As with any of our students, we hope they learn from their experiences, and we want to see each and every one of them graduate,” Sierra Vista principal John Anzalone said. “Our hope for this student is the same.”

