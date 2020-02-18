55°F
Basketball

TBT basketball tournament to be played in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 6:59 pm
 
Updated February 18, 2020 - 6:27 am

The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT, will play one of its eight regionals at Cox Pavilion on July 24-26.

TBT, which has included current and former NBA players, is a 64-team league made up of eight regions. The winner of each region earns $20,000 and will compete in Dayton, Ohio, for a winner-take-all $2 million prize on Aug. 6-11.

TBT uses the “Elam Ending” rules in which teams try to reach a target score in the fourth quarter rather than play with a clock. The NBA All-Star Game used those rules Sunday, which generated much interest and created a competitive game decided by an Anthony Davis free throw.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

