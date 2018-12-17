UNR climbs 1 spot to 6th in new AP college basketball poll

The 11-0 Wolf Pack benefited from Gonzaga’s drop four places to 8th after losing to North Carolina, which improved from 12th to 9th in the new poll announced on Monday.

Nevada guard Nisre Zouzoua (5) scrambles for a loose ball against South Dakota State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

South Dakota State guard Alex Arians (34) drives against Nevada's Nisre Zouzoua (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

South Dakota State guard Alex Arians (34) drives against Nevada's Caleb Martin (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

South Dakota State guard Tevin King (2) shoots over Nevada's Trey Porter (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

RENO, Nev. — UNR has climbed one spot to No. 6 in the new Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

Kansas, Duke and Tennessee lead the rankings for the second week in a row. Michigan is fourth and Virginia fifth.

Kansas earned 56 of the 65 first-place votes.

UNR’s next game is against Akron at 4 p.m. Saturday in Reno.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in ’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and records through Dec. 16.

1. Kansas (56) 9-0

2. Duke (5) 9-1

3. Tennessee (2) 8-1

4. Michigan (1) 11-0

5. Virginia (1) 9-0

6. UNR 11-0

7. Auburn 9-1

8. Gonzaga 9-2

9. North Carolina 8-2

10. Michigan St. 9-2

11. Florida St. 8-1

12. Texas Tech 10-0

13. Virginia Tech 9-1

14. Buffalo 10-0

15. Ohio St. 9-1

16. Wisconsin 9-2

17. Mississippi St. 9-1

18. Arizona St 8-1

19. Kentucky 8-2

20. Marquette 8-2

21. Houston 10-0

22. Indiana 9-2

23. Iowa 8-2

24. Furman 12-0

25. Nebraska 9-2

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St 90, St. John’s 59, Villanova 52, NC State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Minnesota 3, Florida 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.