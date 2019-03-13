St. Mary's hoists the trophy after upsetting Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's head coach Randy Bennett, middle, celebrates with his team after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins (13) slices to the rim past St. Mary's sophomore guard Tommy Kuhse (12) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) drives over St. Mary's freshman forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's junior guard Jordan Ford, left, gets a big hug from teammate Matthias Tass while sophomore forward Malik Fitts, right, celebrates after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter, right, celebrates after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's freshman guard Alex Mudronja gets a big hug from teammate Tommy Kuhse (12) after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter (1) celebrates after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter (1) celebrates after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's bench erupts in the second half during the Gaels West Coast Conference finals game with Gonzaga on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's fans celebrate after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's junior guard Tanner Krebs (00) celebrates after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's fans celebrates after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's fans cheer for the Gaels in the second half during their West Coast Conference finals game with Gonzaga on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's junior guard Jordan Ford, right, gets a big hug after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's junior guard Tanner Krebs (00) drives past Gonzaga sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) in the second half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter (1) celebrates after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's fans celebrate after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's junior guard Jordan Ford, left/top, gets a big hug from sophomore forward Malik Fitts (24) after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's junior guard Jordan Ford (3) drives past Gonzaga junior forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the second half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga fans cheer for the Bulldogs in the second half during their West Coast Conference finals game with St. Mary's on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter (1) celebrates after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's junior guard Jordan Ford (3) slices to the rim over Gonzaga junior forward Killian Tillie (33) in the second half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter (1) grabs a rebound over Gonzaga senior guard Geno Crandall (0) in the second half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga's bench tries to motivate the Bulldogs in the second half during their West Coast Conference finals game with St. Mary's on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's junior guard Tanner Krebs (00) drives past Gonzaga sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) in the second half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots a jump shot over St. Mary's freshman forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter (1) grabs a rebound in the first half during the Gaels West Coast Conference finals game with Gonzaga on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives past St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter (1) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few calls out a play in the second half during their West Coast Conference finals game with St. Mary's on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few calls out a play in the second half during their West Coast Conference finals game with St. Mary's on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a corner three over St. Mary's freshman forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A St. Mary's fan gets emotional after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A St. Mary's fan gets emotional after the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's senior center Jordan Hunter (1) fights for a rebound with Gonzaga junior forward Killian Tillie (33) and junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary's sophomore guard Tommy Kuhse (12) lobbies for a call as Gonzaga junior forward Killian Tillie (33) looks on in the second half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga sophomore forward Corey Kispert (24) contests the shot of St. Mary's junior guard Tanner Krebs (00) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga sophomore forward Corey Kispert (24) contests the shot of St. Mary's junior guard Tanner Krebs (00) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) grabs a rebound over St. Mary's sophomore forward Malik Fitts (24) and senior center Jordan Hunter (1) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. St. Mary's beat Gonzaga 60-47. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

St. Mary’s guard Jordan Ford was watching a college basketball game on television when during a promo for the West Coast Conference championship game one of the announcers asked the other whether the Gaels had a chance to beat No. 1 Gonzaga.

The answer was a simple and unsurprising, “No.”

It wasn’t far from Ford’s mind when he went out and orchestrated a stunning 60-47 upset win at Orleans Arena on Tuesday night to end Gonzaga’s 21-game winning streak and run of six consecutive conference tourney crowns.

“I think we just did a great job of going out and competing and just believing in ourselves,” Ford said after scoring a game-high 17 points.

Those who doubted the Gaels, who were 14½-point underdogs, couldn’t be blamed after seeing Gonzaga hand them a 48-point drubbing in February.

St. Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said he made his team watch “every second” of that horror film so they could see everything that went wrong.

“I have no problem saying I thought we kind of quit in that game,” Bennett said. “We gave in to them. You let them get up by 20 and screw around, they’ll turn it into 40 real quick. They turned ours into 48. I knew we couldn’t move forward until we hashed that out and decided we can’t do that anymore.”

The Gaels were able to salvage some confidence from a 69-55 home loss in the final game of the regular season on March 2 and it proved invaluable.

“We were being told to pull off a miracle by people who didn’t even know us,” forward Jordan Hunter said after a 12-point, 15-rebound performance earned him the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. “We didn’t. We knew we were going to win this game, but we were the only people who believed in us.”

The Gaels pulled it off by slowing it down and forcing Gonzaga’s high-powered offense to work hard every possession while defending for the entire shot clock on the other end.

It resulted in the Bulldogs producing a season-low in points, 20 below the 67 they scored in a 31-point win over Pacific, and a dismal 2-for-17 effort on 3-pointers. Gonzaga made just 38 percent overall.

“We weren’t talking to our guys about not trying to run or not taking quick shots, but the way they guard you, they’re just so good defensively,” Bennett said. “If you take quick shots on them, you’re going to get pounded because you can not beat them in transition.”

The Gaels did commit 11 turnovers, but very few came on live-ball situations that could trigger the Bulldogs’ running game. Gonzaga converted them into nine points.

St. Mary’s also took Zach Norvell out of his rhythm, forcing the guard to shoot 1-for-11. All-American Rui Hachimura was held to six shots, finishing with nine points.

But it was Gonzaga’s inability to push the tempo that was the biggest factor in the stunning result.

“That’s how they play,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “They’re very good methodically running their ball-screen action, and if there’s nothing there they methodically throw it in to the post and they were able to get some easy baskets. It’s hard to speed them up. It was our worst offensive game of the year, and they deserve credit for that.”

Brandon Clarke had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who will find out Sunday if the loss costs them a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.