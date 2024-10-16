72°F
Basketball

Warriors beat Lakers, including LeBron and son, in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, watches guard Bronny James Jr., right, shoot the ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, watches guard Bronny James Jr., right, shoot the ball during warmups before the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fight for a rebound during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts to pass Golden State Warriors guard Buddy ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts to pass Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a basket during the NBA preseason bas ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a basket during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots a layup during the NBA preseason basketball ...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots a layup during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) attempts to pass Golden State Warriors forward Jo ...
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) attempts to pass Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) rushes toward the paint during the NBA preseason b ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) rushes toward the paint during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry ...
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate a basket during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts to pass Golden State Warriors guard Moses ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts to pass Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball during the NBA preseason basketbal ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) directs the team during the NBA preseason basketba ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) directs the team during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, watches guard Bronny James Jr., right, shoot the ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, watches guard Bronny James Jr., right, shoot the ball during warmups before the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard Bronny James Jr., right, warmup before ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard Bronny James Jr., right, warmup before the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) competes against Golden State Warriors guard Step ...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) competes against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) dribbles around Golden State Warriors guard Gar ...
Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) dribbles around Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) swats the ball away from Golden State Warriors gu ...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) swats the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton (14) attempts to block Golden State Warriors forward ...
Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton (14) attempts to block Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9 ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) fist bump during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) pump fakes Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knec ...
Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) pump fakes Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) watches a play near the hoop during the NBA prese ...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) watches a play near the hoop during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) attempts a layup during the NBA preseason bas ...
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) attempts a layup during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) sits on the bench during the NBA preseason basket ...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) sits on the bench during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball down the court during the NBA ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball down the court during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton (14) attempts to block Golden State Warriors forward ...
Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton (14) attempts to block Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) attempts a layup during the NBA preseason basket ...
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) attempts a layup during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and the Los Angeles Lakers bench reacts after Lo ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and the Los Angeles Lakers bench reacts after Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) receives a foul during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) div ...
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) dive after the ball during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Los Angeles Lakers fan holds up a Bronny James Jr. jersey as chants calling for him to play r ...
A Los Angeles Lakers fan holds up a Bronny James Jr. jersey as chants calling for him to play ring through the arena during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) compe ...
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) compete during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers guard Ga ...
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11), Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) and ...
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11), Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) attempt to grab a rebound during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the whistle is blown during the NBA ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the whistle is blown during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives toward the hoop during the NBA preseason ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives toward the hoop during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches a free throw during the NBA preseason ba ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches a free throw during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts after making a basket during the NBA preseas ...
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts after making a basket during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) keeps the ball from Golden State Warriors guard Budd ...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) keeps the ball from Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) guards Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) guards Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots a free throw during the NBA preseason baske ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots a free throw during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) ...
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) watch to grab a rebound during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots a free throw during the NBA preseason baske ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots a free throw during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles during the NBA preseason basketball game again ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) attempts to pass Golden State Warriors forward Kyl ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) attempts to pass Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the NBA preseason basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) is helped up by three other teammates during the N ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) is helped up by three other teammates during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts to dunk the ball during the NBA preseason ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts to dunk the ball during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball during the NBA preseason ba ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) is introduced before the NBA preseason basketball ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) is introduced before the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard Bronny James Jr., right, warm up befor ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard Bronny James Jr., right, warm up before the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to put his shoe back on during the NBA pre ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to put his shoe back on during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to grab his missing shoe during the NBA pr ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to grab his missing shoe during the NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard Bronny James Jr., right, warm up befor ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard Bronny James Jr., right, warm up before the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Los Angeles Lakers react during warmups before the NBA preseason basketball game against th ...
The Los Angeles Lakers react during warmups before the NBA preseason basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 12:19 am
 

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-97 in an NBA preseason game Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

LeBron James and his son Bronny James played together for the Lakers. The elder James had six points, four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes. The younger James had two points, one rebound and a blocked shot in nine minutes.

Moses Moody led the Warriors with 21 points.

