Warriors beat Lakers, including LeBron and son, in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-97 in an NBA preseason game Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Here are 50 photos from the game.
LeBron James and his son Bronny James played together for the Lakers. The elder James had six points, four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes. The younger James had two points, one rebound and a blocked shot in nine minutes.
Moses Moody led the Warriors with 21 points.