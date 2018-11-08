2018 college football betting trends — Week 11

Friday
Louisville at Syracuse (-20½): Louisville is 1-8 against the spread this season and 6-20 ATS since early 2016. But the Cardinals have won and easily covered their last four games against the Orange, who are 2-1-1 ATS as Carrier Dome chalk this season. Edge: Syracuse.
Fresno State (-2½) at Boise State: Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford is on an 18-3-2 spread surge since arriving at Fresno State last season, including two covers last season vs. Boise State. Edge: Fresno State.
Saturday
Clemson (-20) at Boston College: The Tigers are surging with wins and covers in their last four games and trounced the Eagles the past two years. But Boston College is on a 16-2 cover streak in the regular season and is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog. Edge: Clemson.
Texas Christian at West Virginia (-11½): The Horned Frogs are on a 2-10 spread slide. The Mountaineers have covered four of the last five meetings. Edge: West Virginia.
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-20½): The Sooners have won and covered the last three meetings and also have covered their last five Big 12 home games. The Cowboys are on a 5-10-1 spread slide in Big 12 games. Edge: Oklahoma.
Northwestern at Iowa (-10½): The underdog is 8-0-1 ATS in Wildcats games this season. Northwestern is riding an 11-3-1 ATS run as an underdog and a 9-1 ATS run as a visiting underdog. But the Hawkeyes are 7-1 ATS this season. Edge: Northwestern.
Oregon at Utah (-5): The Utes are on a 7-1 cover streak as home chalk. The Ducks are on a 1-7 spread slide away from home and on a 2-6 ATS skid as underdogs. Edge: Utah.
Washington State (-6) at Colorado: The Buffaloes are on a four-game losing streak (1-3 ATS) overall and are on a 3-8 spread slide at home. But the home team has won and covered handily the last three meetings. The Cougars are 4-0 ATS on the road this season and on a 21-10 cover streak as visitors. Edge: Washington State.
Colorado State at UNR (-14): The Rams are on a 3-13 spread skid. The Wolf Pack are 7-2 ATS this season. Edge: UNR.
Wisconsin at Penn State (-9): The Badgers are 2-7 ATS this season, but they’re on a 6-3 cover run as underdogs and are on an 11-3 ATS streak on the road. The Nittany Lions are on an 0-4 spread skid. Edge: Wisconsin.
Illinois at Nebraska (-17): The Huskers are on a 4-0 ATS surge. The Illini are on a 2-6 spread skid as Big Ten road underdogs. Edge: Nebraska.
Purdue (-11½) at Minnesota: The Gophers are on a 4-10-1 spread slide in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are on a 14-7 ATS uptick. Edge: Purdue.
Louisiana State (-13½) at Arkansas: The Tigers have covered the last two meetings after the Razorbacks covered the previous four. LSU is on a 5-1 cover streak in conference road games. Edge: LSU.
Ohio State (-3½) at Michigan State: The Buckeyes are on an 0-5 spread slide. The Spartans are on a 3-2 ATS uptick in the series but were crushed 48-3 last season. Michigan State is on a 20-8 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: Michigan State.
UCLA at Arizona State (-13½): The Sundevils are on a 14-5 cover streak at home, including 3-1 ATS this season. Edge: Arizona State.
UNLV at San Diego State (-22½): The road team has covered the last four meetings. The Aztecs are 0-4 ATS as home chalk this season. The Rebels are on a 23-10 cover streak as road underdogs. Edge: UNLV.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.