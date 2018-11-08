2018 college football betting trends — Week 11

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford looks at players after a play against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford adjusts his headphones during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Fresno State qcoach Jeff Tedford watches his team against Wyoming during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford works the sidelines against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct, 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) looks to throw down field as BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) puts pressure on in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 21-16 over BYU. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton (14) strips the ball away from BYU tight end Matt Bushman (89) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Horton recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) runs past the diving BYU defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi (90) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 21-16 over BYU. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Friday

Louisville at Syracuse (-20½): Louisville is 1-8 against the spread this season and 6-20 ATS since early 2016. But the Cardinals have won and easily covered their last four games against the Orange, who are 2-1-1 ATS as Carrier Dome chalk this season. Edge: Syracuse.

Fresno State (-2½) at Boise State: Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford is on an 18-3-2 spread surge since arriving at Fresno State last season, including two covers last season vs. Boise State. Edge: Fresno State.

Saturday

Clemson (-20) at Boston College: The Tigers are surging with wins and covers in their last four games and trounced the Eagles the past two years. But Boston College is on a 16-2 cover streak in the regular season and is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog. Edge: Clemson.

Texas Christian at West Virginia (-11½): The Horned Frogs are on a 2-10 spread slide. The Mountaineers have covered four of the last five meetings. Edge: West Virginia.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-20½): The Sooners have won and covered the last three meetings and also have covered their last five Big 12 home games. The Cowboys are on a 5-10-1 spread slide in Big 12 games. Edge: Oklahoma.

Northwestern at Iowa (-10½): The underdog is 8-0-1 ATS in Wildcats games this season. Northwestern is riding an 11-3-1 ATS run as an underdog and a 9-1 ATS run as a visiting underdog. But the Hawkeyes are 7-1 ATS this season. Edge: Northwestern.

Oregon at Utah (-5): The Utes are on a 7-1 cover streak as home chalk. The Ducks are on a 1-7 spread slide away from home and on a 2-6 ATS skid as underdogs. Edge: Utah.

Washington State (-6) at Colorado: The Buffaloes are on a four-game losing streak (1-3 ATS) overall and are on a 3-8 spread slide at home. But the home team has won and covered handily the last three meetings. The Cougars are 4-0 ATS on the road this season and on a 21-10 cover streak as visitors. Edge: Washington State.

Colorado State at UNR (-14): The Rams are on a 3-13 spread skid. The Wolf Pack are 7-2 ATS this season. Edge: UNR.

Wisconsin at Penn State (-9): The Badgers are 2-7 ATS this season, but they’re on a 6-3 cover run as underdogs and are on an 11-3 ATS streak on the road. The Nittany Lions are on an 0-4 spread skid. Edge: Wisconsin.

Illinois at Nebraska (-17): The Huskers are on a 4-0 ATS surge. The Illini are on a 2-6 spread skid as Big Ten road underdogs. Edge: Nebraska.

Purdue (-11½) at Minnesota: The Gophers are on a 4-10-1 spread slide in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are on a 14-7 ATS uptick. Edge: Purdue.

Louisiana State (-13½) at Arkansas: The Tigers have covered the last two meetings after the Razorbacks covered the previous four. LSU is on a 5-1 cover streak in conference road games. Edge: LSU.

Ohio State (-3½) at Michigan State: The Buckeyes are on an 0-5 spread slide. The Spartans are on a 3-2 ATS uptick in the series but were crushed 48-3 last season. Michigan State is on a 20-8 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: Michigan State.

UCLA at Arizona State (-13½): The Sundevils are on a 14-5 cover streak at home, including 3-1 ATS this season. Edge: Arizona State.

UNLV at San Diego State (-22½): The road team has covered the last four meetings. The Aztecs are 0-4 ATS as home chalk this season. The Rebels are on a 23-10 cover streak as road underdogs. Edge: UNLV.

