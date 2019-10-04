2019 college football betting trends — Week 6
Central Florida is 8-2 as a road favorite since 2016. The Knights have won and covered the last three meetings against Cincinnati.
Friday
Central Florida (-3½) at Cincinnati: Central Florida is 8-2 as a road favorite since 2016. Cincinnati is 2-3 as an underdog since last season. Central Florida has won and covered the last three meetings. Edge: Central Florida.
Saturday
Purdue at Penn State (-28½): Coach Jeff Brohm is 8-4 as an underdog with Purdue (0-1 this season). Penn State is 15-6-1 at home since mid-2016 and 10-3-1 against the spread in its last 14 Big Ten home games. Edge: Penn State.
Tulane at Army (-43½): Tulane has has won and covered four of its last five games. The road team has covered all four Army games this season. The Black Knights are 6-11 ATS in their last 17 home games. Edge: Tulane.
Pittsburgh at Duke (-5): Pittsburgh has won and covered the last four meetings. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi is 7-3 in his last 10 games as a road underdog. Duke is 2-6 as a home favorite since last season (1-0 this year). Edge: Pittsburgh.
Kent State at Wisconsin (-35½): The Badgers have won and covered four of their last five by a total score of 204-32 since late 2018. Wisconsin was 1-5 as a home favorite last season. Toledo is 5-4 ATS in its last nine on the road against a Power 5 team and 8-10 as a double-digit underdog since 2017. Edge: Wisconsin.
Virginia Tech at Miami (-14): Virginia Tech is 0-4 ATS this season after a 45-10 loss to Duke, and the Hokies now are 7-15 ATS in their last 22 games. Miami has won and covered four of its last five and five of seven in the series. Edge: Miami.
California at Oregon (-18): Cal has covered its last seven games as a road underdog. The Bears are 13-5 as underdogs for coach Justin Wilcox. The Ducks are 4-5 ATS at home under coach Mario Cristobal, but have won and covered the last two seasons against Cal. Edge: Cal.
Washington (-16) at Stanford: Stanford hasn’t covered since its season opener, and coach David Shaw is 1-5 ATS since late 2018. Stanford was 4-0 as a home underdog since 2012 entering this season before losing to Oregon. Stanford has not covered its last three as an underdog after going 10-15 in its previous 15 games in that role. The Huskies have covered their last four games on the road. Edge: Washington.
Iowa at Michigan (-3½): Iowa is 14-4-1 ATS since late 2017. The Hawkeyes also are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine road games. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is on a 1-7 spread skid. Edge: Iowa.
Illinois at Minnesota (-14): The Illini are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games as a visitor (0-1 this season) and 6-15 in their past 21 ATS in Big Ten play. Illinois covered the past two games against Minnesota and won big last season. The Gophers are 0-2 ATS at home this season but were 4-2 ATS at home in 2018. Edge: Minnesota.
Northwestern at Nebraska (-7½): Northwestern had been a great underdog in recent years (14-4-1 from 2016 to 2018) but is 1-2 this season. The road team has covered the last six games in the series. Nebraska coach Scott Frost is 4-6 ATS at home since last season. Edge: Northwestern.
Boise State (-22½) at UNLV: Rebels coach Tony Sanchez is 6-11 ATS in his last 17 games at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Broncos are 36-18 as road favorites since 2009. Edge: Boise State.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.