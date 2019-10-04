2019 college football betting trends — Week 6

Central Florida is 8-2 as a road favorite since 2016. The Knights have won and covered the last three meetings against Cincinnati.

Central Florida running back Trillion Coles (33) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Friday

Central Florida (-3½) at Cincinnati: Central Florida is 8-2 as a road favorite since 2016. Cincinnati is 2-3 as an underdog since last season. Central Florida has won and covered the last three meetings. Edge: Central Florida.

Saturday

Purdue at Penn State (-28½): Coach Jeff Brohm is 8-4 as an underdog with Purdue (0-1 this season). Penn State is 15-6-1 at home since mid-2016 and 10-3-1 against the spread in its last 14 Big Ten home games. Edge: Penn State.

Tulane at Army (-43½): Tulane has has won and covered four of its last five games. The road team has covered all four Army games this season. The Black Knights are 6-11 ATS in their last 17 home games. Edge: Tulane.

Pittsburgh at Duke (-5): Pittsburgh has won and covered the last four meetings. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi is 7-3 in his last 10 games as a road underdog. Duke is 2-6 as a home favorite since last season (1-0 this year). Edge: Pittsburgh.

Kent State at Wisconsin (-35½): The Badgers have won and covered four of their last five by a total score of 204-32 since late 2018. Wisconsin was 1-5 as a home favorite last season. Toledo is 5-4 ATS in its last nine on the road against a Power 5 team and 8-10 as a double-digit underdog since 2017. Edge: Wisconsin.

Virginia Tech at Miami (-14): Virginia Tech is 0-4 ATS this season after a 45-10 loss to Duke, and the Hokies now are 7-15 ATS in their last 22 games. Miami has won and covered four of its last five and five of seven in the series. Edge: Miami.

California at Oregon (-18): Cal has covered its last seven games as a road underdog. The Bears are 13-5 as underdogs for coach Justin Wilcox. The Ducks are 4-5 ATS at home under coach Mario Cristobal, but have won and covered the last two seasons against Cal. Edge: Cal.

Washington (-16) at Stanford: Stanford hasn’t covered since its season opener, and coach David Shaw is 1-5 ATS since late 2018. Stanford was 4-0 as a home underdog since 2012 entering this season before losing to Oregon. Stanford has not covered its last three as an underdog after going 10-15 in its previous 15 games in that role. The Huskies have covered their last four games on the road. Edge: Washington.

Iowa at Michigan (-3½): Iowa is 14-4-1 ATS since late 2017. The Hawkeyes also are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine road games. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is on a 1-7 spread skid. Edge: Iowa.

Illinois at Minnesota (-14): The Illini are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games as a visitor (0-1 this season) and 6-15 in their past 21 ATS in Big Ten play. Illinois covered the past two games against Minnesota and won big last season. The Gophers are 0-2 ATS at home this season but were 4-2 ATS at home in 2018. Edge: Minnesota.

Northwestern at Nebraska (-7½): Northwestern had been a great underdog in recent years (14-4-1 from 2016 to 2018) but is 1-2 this season. The road team has covered the last six games in the series. Nebraska coach Scott Frost is 4-6 ATS at home since last season. Edge: Northwestern.

Boise State (-22½) at UNLV: Rebels coach Tony Sanchez is 6-11 ATS in his last 17 games at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Broncos are 36-18 as road favorites since 2009. Edge: Boise State.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.