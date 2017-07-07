A look at Day 38 and the weekend at the World Series of Poker

Belgian Kenny Hallaert, who was sixth in the 2016 Main Event, leads the final 23 players in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event.

People walk past a WSOP display during the World Series of Poker on Monday, June 26, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Here’s what to expect this weekend at the World Series of Poker.

Friday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $10,000/$1,000 Ladies No-limit Hold ’em Championship (3-day event)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)

Noon — $3,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha (Day 3)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Razz (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,000 WSOP.com No-limit Hold ’em Championship (1-day event played online)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Seven-card Stud Championship (3-day event)

7 p.m. — $365 “The Giant” No-limit Hold ’em Flight E (Weekly Day 1 flights)

Saturday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $10,000 Main Event No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship (Day 1A)

Noon — $3,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $10,000/$1,000 Ladies No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Razz (Final table)

2 p.m. — $365 “The Giant” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Seven-card Stud Championship (Day 2)

Sunday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $10,000 Main Event No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship (Day 1B)

Noon — $10,000/$1,000 Ladies No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $365 “The Giant” No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Seven-card Stud Championship (Final table)

Players to watch:

— Belgian Kenny Hallaert, who was sixth in the 2016 Main Event, leads the final 23 players in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event. Other top pros chasing Hallaert include Chris Klodnicki, Darren Elias, two-time bracelet winner Ben Zamani and Vojtech Ruzicka, another 2016 “November Nine” member.

—Iraj Parvizi of Birchington, England, finished as chip leader in the $25,000 buy-in High Roller Pot-limit Omaha for the second consecutive day. Italy’s Dario Sammartino won a massive pot on the final hand of play early Friday to jump into second place with 20 players left.

— Professional poker player Chance Kornuth opens Day 2 of the $3,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event with the chip lead as 348 players remain. Several notables are in the top 25, including Charlie Carrel of England, Marco Johnson and Las Vegas resident Salvatore DiCarlo.

— Former bracelet winner Matt Grapenthein leads the $1,500 Razz event with 102 players left. Las Vegas resident Wendy Freedman, England’s Benny Glaser and Phill Hellmuth all start play with top-25 chip stacks.

Thursday’s highlights:

— “Crazy” Elior Sion of London won the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship ($1,395,767) for his first career bracelet. Daniel Negreanu, who entered the six-handed final table with the chip lead, finished fifth.

Quotable: