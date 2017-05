Sights and sounds from day 1 of World Series of Poker 2017 (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man walks past a "World Series of Poker" sing at the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Las Vegas. The 48th annual WSOP begins Wednesday and will continue for the following seven and a half weeks. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The 48th annual World Series of Poker kicked off Wednesday at the Rio Convention Center.

On today’s schedule was the Casino Employees event and a $10,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold’em Championship event. The Casino employee event will run for two days while the Tag Team event will run three days.

