American League, under has been profitable in MLB All-Star Game

The American League is 27-7-1 in the MLB All-Star Game since 1988 after having its nine-game winning streak snapped in last year’s 3-2 loss to the National League.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) in action during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Backing the American League and under in the MLB All-Star Game has been a big money winner for bettors in recent years.

The under has cashed in the past four All-Star games and 14 of 17 (14-1-2), with 12 of them producing seven runs or less.

“Pitching has just dominated these games in recent history,” Westgate SuperBook MLB oddsmaker Randy Blum said. “They always say good pitching will always beat good hitting in the playoffs, and this kind of game is no different.”

The AL is a -116 favorite at the SuperBook in Tuesday’s game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The over-under total is 7½ (under -115).

Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes will start for the NL, while Baltimore’s former NL Cy Young Award winner, Corbin Burnes, will start for the AL.

Skenes in market for awards

Skenes has quickly ascended to the +450 third choice to win the NL Cy Young after going 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and 89 strikeouts in his first 11 starts.

Atlanta’s Chris Sale is the +120 favorite, and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler is the +150 second choice.

“Skenes has just been amazing. The only question is will the Pirates shut him down at some point,” Blum said. “He might have trouble winning, depending on how many innings he’s at. But if he continues to pitch the way he has, I see no reason why he can’t win.”

Skenes is a -1500 favorite at Boyd Gaming to win the NL Rookie of the Year award, meaning a bettor must wager $1,500 to win $100. Blum took the market off the board because of Skenes’ dominance.

“The only way he can’t win is if he gets hurt,” Blum said.

British Open leaders

Ludvig Aberg, Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy are the top three ticket and money leaders at the SuperBook to win the British Open, which tees off Thursday at Royal Troon.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the +550 favorite after sitting at +450 for the past month.

“There’s been a bit of a layoff for Scheffler, and hence his odds have drifted,” SuperBook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “A lot of guys played in the Scottish Open last week, and people like to be involved in what they saw happen recently.”

McIlroy is the 8-1 second choice, followed by PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and Aberg at 14-1. Morikawa and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau are each 16-1.

Aberg had a three-stroke lead in the final round of the Scottish Open on Sunday before faltering and tying for fourth place with McIlroy and Morikawa.

“Aberg has just been wildly popular week in and week out,” Sherman said. “He’s been giving himself a chance. He just hasn’t come through with it.”

The SuperBook took action on 2021 British Open champion Morikawa at 20-1 before lowering him to 16-1.

“He’s been right there, too,” Sherman said. “We’ve got guys people are supporting that are just knocking on the door.”

Tiger tracks

Tiger Woods is a 300-1 long shot to win his 16th career major. He is the largest liability at the SuperBook to win the British Open after a bettor wagered $1,000 on him in February at 100-1 odds.

The British Open has been ripe for long shots, with eight of the past 21 winners cashing at odds of 80-1 or higher, including 2023 champion Brian Harman, who went off at 125-1.

But Sherman doesn’t even expect Woods to make the cut.

“Right now, I would probably have Tiger miss cut -300 and make it +250,” he said Monday before posting the prop. “That’s just initial ballpark.”

Phil Mickelson, 500-1 to win his seventh major this week, is a -140 favorite in a tournament matchup with Woods, a +120 underdog.

British Open odds

At Westgate SuperBook

Up to 40-1

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Brooks Koepka 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Robert MacIntyre 40-1