Barstool Sports founder places $1M wager on NFL playoffs

Million-dollar bets typically don’t start showing up at sportsbooks until the Super Bowl. But there have been two seven-figure wagers placed this week.

You could get paid $10,000 to watch Super Bowl LIX

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during to the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Million-dollar bets typically don’t start showing up at sportsbooks until the Super Bowl. But there have been two seven-figure wagers placed this week.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made a $1 million wager to win $5.5 million at DraftKings sportsbook on the Bills to win the Super Bowl (+550).

Portnoy posted on X (@stoolpresidente) early Sunday morning that he made a quick $1 million buying and selling President Donald Trump’s new cryptocurrency meme coin, $TRUMP, after investing $500,000.

He also wrote that he would probably bet the $1 million on Buffalo in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against Baltimore. But on Sunday afternoon, he said on a video he posted that he bet $1 million on the Bills to win the Super Bowl instead.

Portnoy showed a screenshot of the bet at DraftKings, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, before Buffalo beat the Ravens 27-25 to advance to Sunday’s AFC title game at Kansas City. DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello, who lives in Las Vegas, confirmed the bet.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 1½-point favorites over the Bills and -130 on the money line.

A bettor at Caesars Palace on Monday wagered $1.3 million to win $1 million on Kansas City on the money line (-130) to beat Buffalo for the fourth straight time in the playoffs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.