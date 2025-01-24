55°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Barstool Sports founder places $1M wager on NFL playoffs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during to the f ...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during to the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
More Stories
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown run against the Houst ...
NFL conference championship betting trends: Edges for both games
In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touc ...
NFC championship betting history: 3 biggest long shots to win title
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Trav ...
Weekend best bets: Experts pick NFL conference title games, props
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson, left, pours Gatorade over Los Angeles Rams hea ...
You could get paid $10,000 to watch Super Bowl LIX
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2025 - 12:56 pm
 

Million-dollar bets typically don’t start showing up at sportsbooks until the Super Bowl. But there have been two seven-figure wagers placed this week.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made a $1 million wager to win $5.5 million at DraftKings sportsbook on the Bills to win the Super Bowl (+550).

Portnoy posted on X (@stoolpresidente) early Sunday morning that he made a quick $1 million buying and selling President Donald Trump’s new cryptocurrency meme coin, $TRUMP, after investing $500,000.

He also wrote that he would probably bet the $1 million on Buffalo in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against Baltimore. But on Sunday afternoon, he said on a video he posted that he bet $1 million on the Bills to win the Super Bowl instead.

Portnoy showed a screenshot of the bet at DraftKings, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, before Buffalo beat the Ravens 27-25 to advance to Sunday’s AFC title game at Kansas City. DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello, who lives in Las Vegas, confirmed the bet.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 1½-point favorites over the Bills and -130 on the money line.

A bettor at Caesars Palace on Monday wagered $1.3 million to win $1 million on Kansas City on the money line (-130) to beat Buffalo for the fourth straight time in the playoffs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson, left, pours Gatorade over Los Angeles Rams hea ...
You could get paid $10,000 to watch Super Bowl LIX
By Robert Bruce thepennyhoarder.com

What if we told you, instead of simply going to a Super Bowl party on Feb. 9, you could get paid $10,000 to watch the game?

MORE STORIES