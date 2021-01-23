Best bets for NFL conference title games

Sharp bettors have backed the Buccaneers and Packers at different prices in the NFC championship game and have sided with the Chiefs over the Bills in the AFC.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Bucs defeated the Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The NFL couldn’t script Sunday’s NFC title game any better, with snow expected to fall on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady duel for a trip to the Super Bowl.

A sharp bettor at the Westgate thinks the situation sets up nicely for the Green Bay Packers, consensus 3½-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“One of our smartest wiseguys laid 3 flat (-110) on Green Bay,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “It seems like it lines up perfectly for Green Bay. Tampa Bay is playing its third straight road game, the temperature should be in the 20s and it’s supposed to snow.

“I think Green Bay will find a way to win.”

The Packers were -3 most of the week before rising to -4 on Friday at the South Point and Station Casinos.

William Hill and the South Point reported sharp action early in the week on Tampa Bay +4. But professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw is backing the Packers, who are 8-1 at home this season and 6-3 ATS.

“Green Bay is so good at home, and I think Tampa will have a hard time with the weather,” Whitelaw said. “Even though Tampa won last week at the Saints, they didn’t really win the game. It was more (Drew) Brees gave them the game. I don’t think Rodgers will do that.”

CHIEFS (-3) over Bills

When Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Friday he was out of the concussion protocol and cleared to play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo, the Chiefs momentarily climbed to 3½-point favorites at William Hill. But the consensus line quickly moved back to -3, where Circa took sharp action early in the week on the Chiefs.

With Mahomes running the show, Whitelaw likes Kansas City -3.

“I’m from Buffalo, and I’m a Bills fan,” he said. “But I don’t see them winning this game in Kansas City.”

Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou) likes the Packers and Chiefs.

“In each game, I’m getting the home team and what I consider to be the better quarterback in weather,” he said.

Bills-CHIEFS O54

Pro sports bettor Erin Rynning’s best bet is on the over in the AFC title game.

“Expect the Bills to be hyperaggressive once again with their passing game to keep pace with KC,” said Rynning (@ersports1). “It’s puzzling that the Chiefs have struggled in the red zone this season with their plethora of weapons. However, this trend ends Sunday as they capitalize with touchdowns.”

Bucs-PACKERS U52

Whitelaw said he normally leans to unders, especially in championship games.

“Both these totals are just slightly high,” he said. “I think Green Bay’s total should be in the high 40s.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.